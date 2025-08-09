brand-logo
Kevin Stefanski Is Still Holding Out Hope For Dillon Gabriel as Browns HC Refuses Shedeur Sanders Commitment

ByShubhi Rathore

Aug 9, 2025 | 2:37 PM EDT

via Imago

The Browns’ quarterback room, which looked like a revolving door for the whole offseason, has the hinges creaking, and half the guests are limping. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel? Hamstring issues. Joe Flacco? Still in the building, but not in the plan for this week. And Tyler Huntley? He’ll get a share of the snaps, but this is really about one rookie everyone’s curious about.

Shedeur Sanders, #QB4, is about to step into the bright lights against the Panthers in Week 1 of the preseason. Tony Grossi posted on X that Stefanski will “know more over the next couple days (if Pickett & Gabriel will return to full practice v Philly.” Mary Kay Cabot added that, “Kevin Stefanski was happy with Shedeur Sanders’ performance but isn’t yet ready to say if he’ll get his first reps with the starting offense in joint practices vs. the #Eagles this week.”

For now, the rookie gets the stage. Most regulars are sitting out. The roster bubble guys are suiting up. And Shedeur? He’s going to get plenty of snaps – even if, not long ago, his receivers were equipment managers.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!

Can Shedeur Sanders seize this unexpected chance and prove he's the future of the Browns?

