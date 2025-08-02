Kevin Stefanski Knows Dillon Gabriel Is Struggling as Browns Force Shedeur Sanders Out

“Put in Shedeur!” a fan yelled during the Browns‘ training camp on Saturday after yet another incompletion. Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel completed 11-of-22 attempts with one touchdown and no turnovers, and as unimpressive as those numbers look, it was much better than his performance on Friday: completing just 3-of-14 passes with no touchdowns and one interception… For fans who watched him play for Oregon, this is a stark contrast in productivity. And it comes at a time when the rookie is vying for a QB1 spot.

During his last season in Oregon, the quarterback completed 72.9% of his passes for 3,857 yards and recorded 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. So his current showing in Berea is nothing compared to his final college season. But it isn’t just about the stat line; issues go beyond that. Onlookers noticed a lack of rhythm and command, and in contrast, fellow rookie QB, Shedeur Sanders, has looked composed and decisive. Here are some QB comparison stats from Friday, Aug. 1 (eighth day of training camp):

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Flacco: 9/13, 2 TD, 0 INT

Sanders: 7/10, 1 TD, 0 INT

Gabriel, 3/14, 0 TD, 0 INT

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sanders sat out on Saturday morning’s practice due to arm soreness. His absence, plus Gabriel’s poor performance, left bystanders feeling jarred. And HC Kevin Stefanski understands this. On Saturday, he addressed Dillon Gabriel’s underwhelming production in a press conference. What did he say? Well, Browns reporter Jeff Schudel shared a clip of the conference, where the coach stated:

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“There’s the old adage that it’s never as bad as you think, it’s never as good as you think, as a coach when you go and watch the tape. I would tell you with any of our players, and in particular Dillon, who wants to be great and wants to be great at practice, there are times that you’re gonna go through a tough period out here at practice, a tough 7-on-7, a tough team period. Whatever it may be. And then you really try to learn from those reps.”

While rumors and several opinions about what the Browns will do with their abundant QB room have been swirling on the internet for a while, Gabriel is not losing perspective. In May, he had already shared how his “competition is yesterday”. He strives to be better than who he was the previous day. And so, he is taking one rep at a time and focusing on getting better.

Despite his struggles on Friday and Saturday, the rookie signal-caller has earned reps with the first-team offense. Though major reps went to Joe Flacco, Gabriel also practiced with the starters on Friday for a few plays. And as QB Kenny Pickett remains out because of his injury, more reps have been available to divide among Flacco, Gabriel, and Sanders.

But while Dillon Gabriel’s growing pains are unfolding on the field in real time, Sanders is dealing with an untimely setback that’s keeping him on the sidelines.

What is going on with Shedeur Sanders?

Reports suggest that Shedeur Sanders skipped practice on Saturday because of a sore shoulder. And so, Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel took the reps in his absence. This couldn’t have come at a worse time for Sanders… After an unexpected downward slide during the NFL draft, he has been under the microscope. As he aims for the starter position, getting in reps and practicing become imperative.

However, it seems the Browns are being cautious with his soreness. After all, he has been a full participant in the previous eight practice sessions and has shown some flashes of brilliance. And as per reports, after Saturday’s practice (where he didn’t throw), Shedeur jogged on a field with the Browns’ older wide receivers. But the rookie is also the only Browns QB who hasn’t taken at least some reps with the No. 1 starters…

Plus, HC Stefanski has still not shared his plans for playing time in the preseason opener next Friday. Perhaps he will stay open and flexible with his plans and make decisions based on availability.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250510_kab_bk4_016

The team will take a day off on Sunday, but return to practice on Monday afternoon. And then on Tuesday, they will fly to Charlotte. There, the team will engage in a joint practice session with the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 6 before their preseason opener on Aug. 8.