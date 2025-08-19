Kevin Stefanski Made Dillon Gabriel Look Bad at Browns’ Training Camp After Announcing QB Depth Chart: Insider

Joe Flacco opening the season as Cleveland’s starter was expected by some. Behind him, though, the Browns’ quarterback depth chart has generated plenty of discussion. While the entire order has been dissected already, Dillon Gabriel has faced the harshest spotlight—and insiders say the groundwork for that scrutiny was laid right at the draft and further amplified during training camp.

The Browns invested more draft capital in Gabriel, selecting him late in the third round, while Shedeur Sanders came two rounds later. Drama was expected, but it evolved into a full-fledged movement. Sanders arrived with a built-in fan base from Colorado and a famous last name, and that energy followed him straight to Cleveland. His supporters, dubbed the “Shedeur Army,” were loud, organized, and deeply invested in seeing their guy win the backup job, or more. Through the initial training camp, Gabriel even split first-team reps with Pickett, an indication the team wanted him tested. But perception turned quickly. Every missed throw from Gabriel became a talking point, every Sanders completion a celebration. As Browns reporter Dan Labbe explained: “They seized on every little thing bad about Dillon Gabriel and compared it next to everything good about Shedeur Sanders… I do feel like the Browns’ draft strategy put Dillon Gabriel in a tough position.”

This microscope wasn’t just about draft position. It was amplified by the distinct roles assigned during camp. While Sanders often ran checkdowns and flat passes that made him look sharper in practice, Gabriel was tasked with a far less glamorous, yet critical, assignment. Mary Kay Cabot explained the coaching strategy as:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“One of the things we have to keep in mind is that Shedeur and Dillon were given vastly different responsibilities throughout training camp—even back through April in mini-camp. Dillon was side by side with Kenny Pickett in trying to help the Browns shape their playbook. They put everything on those two guys to figure out what the team could handle and what needed to be thrown out. So they let them run all those low-percentage plays. They let them run things that maybe weren’t going to work, so they could come back and say, ‘That didn’t work. We’re not comfortable with this.’ That was their job. And when you’re asked to do that, you’re not always going to look efficient. Meanwhile, if you’re running checkdowns and flat passes, you look sharper in practice—and people aren’t criticizing you as much. That’s what happened with Dillon.”

AD

Gabriel’s camp stats reflected this challenging role: a 54.9% completion rate through nine practices and the most interceptions among the quarterbacks. This led to harsh public comments and social media jabs such as ‘Stop forcing this guy on us.’ Gabriel even had to clarify his ‘entertainers and competitors’ comment, explaining it was directed at the media, not his teammates, highlighting the intense spotlight under which he operated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Browns organization, however, claims to be unfazed by the external noise. Cabot stated, “I do agree with you to a certain extent, but I think the Browns as an organization have done a masterful job of blocking out the noise. I don’t think they care at all what the fans are saying, what the Shedeur fans are saying, what the media is saying about their quarterbacks. They have the blinders on and are relying on their own eyes, their own expertise, and what they see in the meeting rooms and on film, knowing what they’ve asked these quarterbacks to do.”

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry have consistently emphasized their internal evaluation process, focusing on player development through practice reps, meeting rooms, and film study. Stefanski even downplayed the significance of practice rep order, calling it an “installation phase” and “teaching phase.”

On the surface, having Joe Flacco as a starter in Week 1 feels safe, like choosing a sturdy old bridge to cross a roaring river. But beneath that calm lies the current: how long can a 40-year-old quarterback really stand against the tide of a season that eats the young alive? Let alone the aging. Analysts on 92.3 The Fan even poked at Stefanski’s decision, calling out the hidden biases and blind spots that might lurk in his process. One line stuck: “You brought in both guys… you should be open to this process.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stefanski is approaching this final week of the preseason like any other full game week. The team’s practices and routines are designed not only to prepare for the Aug. 23 preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams but also to set the tone for the week leading up to the regular-season opener.

This week also marks the last time the Browns will carry a full 90-man roster. As with every NFL team, they will need to cut down to the 53-player limit by 4 p.m. on Aug. 26.