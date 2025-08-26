brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Kevin Stefanski Makes Clear Shedeur Sanders’ Decision After Browns’ Rookie Forced Into Difficult Situations

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Aug 25, 2025 | 9:02 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski faced criticism after benching rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders for Tyler Huntley in the final minutes of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Rams. Huntley, who was released the next day, briefly replaced Sanders after the rookie caught snaps throughout the second half.

Sanders’ night was far from easy. He finished 3-of-6 passing for 14 yards, absorbed five sacks, and led just one drive that avoided a three-and-out. It was a stark contrast from his preseason debut, where he impressed against Carolina. However, the HC’s perspective is clear. He is not concerned about the outside noise and remains committed to putting him through some difficult situations to develop him. But he has made one clear decision – Stefanski traded Kenny Pickett, and not Sanders, so his future is secure. However, the challenging journey hasn’t ended for him. The QB1 also knows that. Hence, he is sending a perfect message to the young quarterback.

Veteran Joe Flacco, who started the game and later spoke on Sanders’ experience, offered a perspective on the rookie’s struggles. “That’s part of being a rookie. You’re going to get thrown into situations that maybe you don’t think are ideal,” Flacco said. “It’s part of what makes a football player, is learning how to deal with those situations and learn from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

With Deshaun Watson sidelined for the season, Cleveland’s quarterback room remains crowded but competitive. General manager Andrew Berry confirmed the team sees no problem carrying four quarterbacks into the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Sanders himself sounded confident about his place on the roster after signing a four-year, $4.6 million rookie deal in May. “I feel like I’ve put in the work,” Sanders said. “I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. I feel like I do, but I’m my own player. I think about myself in high regard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The Browns face Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline with clarity: Sanders is still part of their plan, and his preseason growing pains have not shaken the team’s belief in him.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Kevin Stefanski make the right call benching Shedeur Sanders, or was it a rookie mistake?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved