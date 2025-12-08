brand-logo
Kevin Stefanski Makes Final Decision on Shedeur Sanders After Browns Week 14 Loss

ByChetan Phore

Dec 8, 2025 | 1:36 PM EST

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation has been nothing short of chaotic this season. They shipped veteran Joe Flacco to a divisional rival who thrived after reaching his new team. Rookie Dillon Gabriel hasn’t quite found his groove, and Deshaun Watson, fresh off a long absence from action, is on standby. But now it looks like head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns have finally settled the quarterback question…at least for the remainder of the season.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Stefanski officially named Shedeur Sanders as the Browns’ starter for the remainder of the season. “He has constantly and consistently gotten better,” Pelissero quotes Stefaski.

After a shaky follow-up performance against the 49ers, where he went 16 for 25 for just 149 yards, Sanders bounced back in week 14. He mounted a monster 364-yard outing and three touchdowns against the Titans, proving he’s ready to take the reins.

