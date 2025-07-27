Kevin Stefanski May Give Up on Quinshon Judkins After Browns Signed UFL RB

Time in Berea stops for no one; opportunities vanish before ink hits contract. It certainly did not pause for the Ohio running back many believed would redefine the Browns’ offense this season. That back, who racked up 1,060 yards on 194 carries in his final NCAA campaign, seemed like a sure thing. But the Dawg Pound has no space for maybes, especially after last season’s collapse. Cleveland ranked dead last in points per game with 15.2 and barely cracked 300.8 yards per game. Kevin Stefanski knows the reality, and he is not letting Quinshon Judkins’s roster spot go cold. Reports suggest they have found a replacement, though Stefanski is keeping that card close to the vest.

Rookie Quinshon Judkins missed key parts of Browns training camp, especially the “big weeks in terms of evaluation.” His ongoing legal issues in Florida, involving charges of domestic violence and assault, have cast a dark cloud. Head coach Kevin Stefanski remained diplomatically measured when asked about the matter. “On the Quinshon Judkins situation, I don’t have much to add,” Stefanski said. “These are things that we take very, very, very, seriously.” The team’s silence now signals a pivot. Judkins, once a hopeful gem in the RB room, might not be part of the plan anymore, as reports suggest a new name.

News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice highlights that transition. In a recent X post, Justice revealed, “The #Browns plan to sign UFL RB Toa Taua.” He also noted a “thinning room sparked the decision.” Andrew Berry isn’t holding his breath for a Quinshon Judkins sighting at camp anytime soon. “It’s probably too soon to call anything,” he said, dodging commitment like a cornerback on fourth down. The Browns’ backfield has been under pressure, with Jerome Ford sidelined by an undisclosed injury. Not only that, Nick Chubb walked away to the Texans right before training camp hit in July.

Enter Toa Taua. The compact 5’8″, 208-pound back impressed during a workout, enough to earn a deal, per league sources. Taua’s NFL film is scarce, which makes this a gamble. But with Judkins’ status unclear and Ford banged up, Stefanski is playing his cards fast. After five years at Nevada, he joined the Eagles’ rookie camp way back in 2023 before moving to the UFL’s Michigan Panthers.

His UFL journey has changed uniforms at an alarming rate. In 2023, he played one game, followed by two in 2024. Then came a spring re-signing with the Panthers. Taua logged seven games total, starting in four, and led the league in rushing touchdowns with six. He racked up 357 yards on 81 carries. Numbers that prove he can bang with the best, even in short bursts. He now joins a room that includes Pierre Strong Jr., Dylan Sampson, and Ahmani Marshall.

Taua is also expected to fill in the shadow of Amari Cooper, a Browns WR with elite numbers. Taua was among nine tryouts following LB Jordan Hicks’ surprise absence from camp and subsequent roster upheaval. The Browns risk being outpaced by change.

Jordan Hicks is calling it a career out of nowhere!

As Kevin Stefanski wrestles with starter decisions, one player made the choice for him. Linebacker Jordan Hicks announced his retirement on Friday on Instagram after missing the first two days of training camp due to what the Browns called a personal matter. The 33-year-old shocked many fans and teammates with the unexpected news, especially given his recent participation in offseason workouts. “Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined,” Hicks wrote. “Purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others.”

Hicks was brought back for a second year in Cleveland to provide both leadership and production. Last season, he started 12 games, racked up 78 tackles, and notched two sacks. The Browns were banking on his experience to anchor a linebacker corps still feeling the effects of last season’s injury wave. So this announcement hit like a surprise blitz. “I’m walking away with peace knowing I gave football all I had, and that the best is yet to come,” Hicks added. His words closed the door on a career that had more to give.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski calls a play during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250509_kab_bk4_044

The Browns originally planned for Hicks to add much-needed stability after losing Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to a season-ending neck injury in Week 8 last year. With both now out of commission, that linebacker room has quickly turned from veteran-heavy to a youth-filled work in progress.

Now, the linebacker group has always been functional but never flashy. Names like Devin Bush, Jerome Baker, Mohamoud Diabate, Winston Reid, Nathaniel Watson, and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold now headline the list. There is a balance between experience and upside, but someone has to step up and own that huddle with Stefanski, constantly mending the roster.