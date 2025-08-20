Kevin Stefanski Set to Give Up on Browns QB After Browns Confirmed QB Depth Chart, Per Insider

Last week, as the Browns wrapped up their joint practice with the Eagles, one quarterback looked really good for the first time since his injury. Kenny Pickett had gone down with a hamstring injury on July 26. After being out for three weeks and undergoing thorough rehab, he finally returned for 11-on-11 drills last week. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was very vocal with his praise for the New Jersey native’s progress in the camp. But the kicker? None of this progress helped him get a starting role for the match in Cleveland.

This offseason, Kenny Pickett arrived in Cleveland with the hope of reviving his career as a starter. But Kevin Stefanski has already decided that Joe Flacco will be QB1 for the Browns in Week 1 against the Bengals on Sept. 7. This week, while talking about Flacco, Stefanski said to the reporters, “He earned it… injuries didn’t play a role here.” On the surface, that sounds fair. But let’s be honest – Pickett’s mid-camp setback did hurt his chances. Right now, Pickett finds himself stuck in a crowded quarterback room. Behind veteran Joe Flacco, the Browns also have two promising rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. With roster cuts looming, NFL insider Mike Florio recently hinted that the situation does not look promising for Pickett.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Dan Patrick Show, Mike Florio called Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart “fascinating.” He further pointed out that the Browns will soon face a tough call on how many quarterbacks to carry on their 53-man roster, before dropping the bombshell.“I think Kenny Pickett’s going to be the odd man out. I think it’s going to be Flacco and the two rookies competing throughout the season.” That seems harsh on Pickett, but it does make sense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 12, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett 8 throws a pass during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250612_kab_bk4_005

This isn’t the first time Mike Florio has fueled rumors about Kenny Pickett being on the move. Just last month, he wrote, “If no one believes they’ll keep quarterbacks in the fold for camp (one of them surely won’t get the reps he needs to compete), no one will be willing to offer anything for the odd man out… We continue to think that, if there is one, it’s Pickett.” If that’s true, Pickett could either be dealt for a late-round pick or released outright.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s also interesting to consider that Kenny Pickett’s NFL journey has been anything but smooth. Drafted 20th overall by the Steelers in 2022, he started most games in his first two seasons but never quite lived up to expectations. The Steelers traded him to the Eagles in 2024. But in Philadelphia, he only served as Jalen Hurts’ backup. Pickett appeared in 5 games, and his only start came late in the season against the Cowboys, where he recorded 143 yards and 2 TDs, as the Eagles won the NFC East title. That win should have boosted his stock, but things didn’t work out as planned.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This year, the Eagles shipped Kenny Pickett to the Browns for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick. Fast forward a few months, and Pickett now faces the possibility of being cut from the roster before the season even begins.

Kevin Stefanski confirms the long-awaited Browns’ QB depth chart

Last month, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com had argued that because of the quarterbacks’ low salaries, the Browns could afford to keep all four. Even Browns’ GM Andrew Berry floated the idea, saying it made sense from a roster-building perspective. But things have changed now. Recently, while talking to the reporters about the Browns’ QB situation, Kevin Stefanski suggested that carrying around 4 quarterbacks on the team may not be realistic.

The head coach said, “I think we’ll let it play out as we get closer to the cut down… Those are all conversations that we are always having, but those are tough decisions. You know, I’d like to keep everybody, but not realistic.”. That statement almost confirms what Florio predicted – someone is going to be left out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, if we look at the big picture, the Browns see Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as long-term projects. So, it’s hard to imagine the Browns risking either of them on the practice squad, where another team could scoop them up. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco is their trusted veteran starter for now. Despite his experience then, Kenny Pickett doesn’t fit into either category. That leaves him as the expendable piece.

Of course, there’s always a chance the Browns keep Kenny Pickett as insurance. Injuries happen, and having a veteran backup never hurts. But do the Browns really want to sacrifice a roster spot at another position just to hold onto him? It feels unlikely. Kevin Stefanski sounds committed to moving forward with Joe Flacco and the rookies. Unless something changes dramatically in the coming weeks, Pickett might be looking for a new team by September.