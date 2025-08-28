Kevin Stefanski Signs Patrick Mahomes’ Discarded Backup As Browns Refuse Big QB Decision

The Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback situation has been a hot topic as the 2025 NFL season approaches. Rookie QBs Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are showcasing potential, but Gabriel is somewhat leading the race. And Joe Flacco is holding down the starter spot for now. But the football gods said, ‘Hold my beer.’ See, the Browns are clearly in a transition phase. And the absence of star Deshaun Watson, sidelined with a torn Achilles, leaves the door open for several quarterbacks to prove their worth and fight for the role. And amidst this quarterback carousel, the Browns’ HC, Kevin Stefanski, recently made a strategic move to add depth and experience by signing Bailey Zappe to their practice squad.

Bringing Zappe pushes that number back up to four, after Kenny Pickett’s trade to the Raiders. Zappe, for those who might have forgotten or missed it, was formerly with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Chiefs eventually released him after the preseason, opting instead for Gardner Minshew as Mahomes’ backup. Zappe had originally signed a one-year contract with the team on March 17, 2025, but he was waived on August 25.

Moreover, he already played his stint with the Browns last year after Watson’s injury. In 2024, Zappe got to start for the Browns in their Week 18 finale against the Ravens. There, he completed 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards, threw one touchdown, but also had two interceptions. However, that game might not have been spectacular, but it showed the Browns trusted him enough to step into the spotlight in a time of need. So it’s pretty clear that Cleveland sees something in Zappe. And that’s why bringing him back to provide QB insurance amid a young and somewhat unsettled room creates assurance.

His signing now provides Stefanski an important ‘just in case’ option. Zappe had a very bouncy journey in his pro. Like, the Patriots drafted him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, where he also got some game time as a starter. Zappe also has experience with the Browns and knows Coach Stefanski’s system, meaning he can be a reliable safety net on short notice. But if Watson does make a comeback later this season, the QB room could get crowded quickly. As you’ve got Flacco as the seasoned starter, two young rookies developing, and Zappe waiting in the wings.

Shedeur Sanders is still fighting for that backup spot

The Cleveland Browns’ QB2 decision remains a bit of a head-scratcher. After the offseason shakeup that sent Kenny Pickett packing to the Raiders, the Browns’ quarterback room got thinner. Thus, the spotlight turned sharply onto Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The two rookies are vying for that critical backup spot behind starter Joe Flacco. Gabriel is a third-round pick from Oregon and has steadily climbed the depth chart, and seems to have the upper hand as the QB2.

Gabriel’s got the polish and the college stats to back him up. He is responsible for 18722 career passing yards and a total of 190 touchdowns during his NCAA career. Meanwhile, Sanders, the fifth-round pick from Colorado and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, has had a rocky preseason. His latest outing was rough. He completed just 3-of-6 passes for 14 yards and got sacked multiple times. As it stands, Gabriel holds the QB2 spot for now, with Sanders trailing as QB3. But the door isn’t closed for either.

Kevin Stefanski has been carefully weighing both players. As he put it, every rep, every practice, every preseason snap matters, and both have shown flashes of potential. Veteran voices like Shannon Sharpe have also weighed in, “The scout team offence, that’s when your opportunity, that’s when you show what you can do.” So the opportunity is there with the preparation off the spotlight, as that is what will make the difference. Flacco also reassures Sanders that rookie jitters and trials are part of the grind.