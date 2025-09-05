Kevin Stefanski to DePrioritize Joe Flacco vs. Bengals After Browns Veteran Questioned QB Plans – Report

Kevin Stefanski has a big problem on his hands in this “Battle of Ohio.” The Bengals are no joke on defense, especially when it comes to stopping the pass. In 2024, the Who Dey! led the NFL with a record-setting average of 272.9 net passing yards per game. Joe Burrow, entering his sixth pro season, topped the league with 460 completions, 4,918 passing yards, and 43 touchdowns. In two games against Cleveland last year, Burrow threw five touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

The Dawgs’ defense has been one of the NFL’s stronger pass defenses, ranked 12th last season by allowing just 212.4 passing yards per game. They held Burrow to 433 combined passing yards in those two matchups, marking his lowest output against any AFC North opponent. With such a potent passing attack from Cincinnati and a stout Cleveland secondary, it’s no surprise the Dawgs plan to force the Bengals to confront the run game early.

So, what’s a team to do when the opponent limits your passing game? Simple: run the ball. Matthew Wilson of Dawgs by Nature reported that Kevin Stefanski will deliberately deprioritize Joe Flacco’s passing burden early against the Bengals in Week 1. Why? “As this will undoubtedly “soften” up the underneath coverage and open up the field for Joe Flacco and the Browns’ passing game. Cincinnati has a fairly good passing defense in general, so that’s another reason to establish the run game early,” Wilson wrote. “If Cleveland can get some early momentum and move the ball down the field fairly well on its first couple of scripted drives, it’ll be hard for the Bengals to regain leverage in the matchup.”

And the offseason moves make it even simpler. The Bengals lost key linebackers Germaine Pratt and Akeem Davis-Gaither, both highly productive run defenders, which only weakens their second-level run defense even more. Current projections have rookie Demetrius Knight Jr. and veteran Oren Burks as starters, players with much less proven ability against the run. So, Stefanski’s plan to lean on his running backs Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson, and Raheim Sanders, will get an early foothold. It will wear down Cincinnati’s defense and unlock easier passing lanes for Flacco later during scripted drives.

The math is simple; you run early, soften their coverage, then let Flacco find the passing windows. It’s critical to handle the workload considering Flacco’s known turnover issues; he threw 8 interceptions in just 5 games in 2023. The Browns’ offensive line is also projected as above average, especially inside with Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, and Wyatt Teller.

If the Browns succeed early on the ground, it will force the Bengals’ defense to play from behind and lose leverage. This “softening up” of underneath coverage opens the field for Flacco to operate. But all of this hinges on Cleveland not expecting Flacco to be their savior by throwing the ball downfield right off the bat. With his tendencies to throw interceptions, Stefanski wants to protect his veteran QB by giving him the best chance through a solid running attack. But while everyone is shifting focus to the upcoming season, Joe Flacco finally opened up about how he really felt about the quarterback “competition” during the Browns’ preseason.

Joe Flacco pushes back on Kevin Stefanski’s QB handling

Joe Flacco didn’t exactly love how things went down in the Browns’ offseason quarterback circus. The 40-year-old veteran made it clear, “There’s so many things about every training camp and every situation that you’re in that aren’t necessarily idea.” He admitted, “I think the best thing for this team was to kind of have the process that we had. And even though I may personally not feel like that was the best thing for myself, I can get on board and see how that was important for the team to go through this process.”

Flacco’s tone wasn’t bitter or bitterly sarcastic. It was real and measured. He added, “Therefore, I’m willing to, and I have been willing to, play that role and go through that process and just be the best version of myself I can be.” That’s fitting, given the complicated QB saga surrounding him. After stepping in late 2023 and leading the Browns to a playoff push, Flacco looked like a solid bet. But the team let him walk in free agency, only to bring him back again in 2025. And this offseason, he watched mostly from the sidelines as younger QBs picked up more snaps in camp.

Behind him, the receiving corps took a hit too. Amari Cooper retired suddenly. Injuries plagued tight end David Njoku. Jerry Jeudy is the top target, but the depth behind him includes some raw, inexperienced guys like Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash. The offensive line has its shakiness, and the running back room is short-handed with rookie Quinshon Judkins sidelined by suspension concerns.

Flacco is navigating all this with some grace. He knows the chances of a seamless passing game are slim. That’s why the Browns’ plan to focus on his passing attempts by leaning on the run game makes a lot of sense. This is a smart football move for a team with limited weapons and a QB who throws interceptions. It’s the kind of veteran decision-making Kevin Stefanski’s team probably needed to hear from their QB room leader.