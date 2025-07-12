Kevin Stefanski to Immediately Regret Joe Flacco Decision With Retirement Impending – Report

In 2023, Joe Flacco was playing for the Cleveland Browns, and his numbers were solid. With a 4–1 record, decent leadership, and a playoff berth secured, Flacco had established himself among the best QBs of the season. Following this, he spent 2024 with the Indianapolis Colts, where his completion rate and efficiency in 2024 were solid and consistent with his 2023 performance. Still, a dark cloud loomed over all this glory. Even as he offers veteran stability, in both seasons, he lacked a long-term upside. Now the veteran quarterback is back in Cleveland, on a one-year deal, worth roughly $4-$4.25M, as a bridge QB. But Kevin Stefanski‘s locker room wants long-term stability. So what will he do?

Kevin Stefanski’s decision to bring Joe Flacco back is a calculated gamble. He’s banking on veteran steadiness, but potentially hindering the development of high-upside rookie QBs, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. If Flacco starts strong but dips mid-season, players like Gabriel or Sanders should be ready; otherwise, Stefanski risks stagnation and fan backlash. Analysts and veterans alike believe that Flacco is past his prime, and starting him only delays rookie development. Warren Sharp, cautioning the team, said, “My hope … is that Joe Flacco doesn’t win a single game for me this year … You need that franchise caliber quarterback.”

But a heavier blow has just been landed on the Browns by Bleacher Report‘s Kristopher Knox, who laid down the list “Predicting Every NFL Team’s Biggest Bust of the 2025 NFL Season.” Then, in rather alarming news for Stefanski and the Browns, Knox put Flacco on the list as the biggest bust for the Cleveland Browns. He emphasized the QB competition on the team. The four-way battle, considering Kenny Pickett is also in the fray. He emphasizes that the Browns never intended Flacco to be a long-term starter. That places him behind Pickett, Gabriel, and Shedeur on the depth chart. If the Browns stumble early, they might bench or even cut Flacco entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Knox landed the blow on Stefanski, saying, “Any fans hoping to see a repeat of Flacco Fever are going to be disheartened. Assuming Flacco even beats out the other three quarterbacks, he’s not joining a roster that is a QB away from postseason contention. The 2023 Browns had the league’s top-ranked defense, and Cleveland has regressed significantly on that side of the ball since.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) Expand Post

The move came amidst a crowded QB room. Cris Carter labeled the decision a “huge problem,” urging Cleveland to prioritize younger QBs, so if he hesitates to commit to a younger QB or if Flacco falters late, Stefanski’s reputation could take a hit. Furthermore, if the Browns aim for sustained success, they may need to substitute Flacco mid-season, which could disrupt momentum anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stefanski may soon regret leaning on Flacco at quarterback. But another wrinkle adds urgency…. Flacco plans to retire after the 2025 season, putting a ticking clock on Cleveland’s veteran experiment.

Joe Flacco surrounded by retirement rumors

With retirement looming, Flacco’s 2025 stint isn’t just a stopgap. It’s likely the final chapter of his NFL career, forcing Kevin Stefanski and the Browns to speedily decide whether to build for the future or chase short-term stability. CBS Sports weighed in with its take on Flacco’s return in Cleveland. In his last stint with the Browns, he stood as their backbone. According to the CBS report, Flacco is one of ten NFL players who can retire following the 2025 season. They expect him to hang about the boots after this season, unless, of course, a miracle takes place.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

CBS Sports wrote, “If he’s no longer interested in being a backup, playing through your age-40 season would be a natural cutoff point. Flacco is not a long-term option for the Browns and is only signed through this upcoming season.” Flacco hasn’t started a full slate since 2017. And he has only signed a one-year deal. Neither the team nor the player envisioned a long future together. Furthermore, Flacco isn’t pursuing any backup roles in 2026. So where does that leave Stefanski and his young QB room, expecting veteran guidance? Perhaps the time has come when the Browns decide which young QB earns the future.

Kevin Stefanski’s decision to bring back Joe Flacco looked contentious from the start; what now adds urgency is Flacco’s impending retirement after the 2025 season. If Flacco delivers early, he buys time, but only briefly. Now, Stefanski faces a high-stakes choice. Prolong the veteran stability now, or accelerate the push to a new era. Ultimately, Flacco’s short‑term leadership may steady the ship. But his planned exit means Cleveland must begin the future pivot before the bridge burns down.