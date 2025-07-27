Kevin Stefanski Turns a Blind Eye to Shedeur Sanders Despite Kenny Pickett’s Injury at Browns Camp

Training camp is supposed to be a clean slate – especially when your starting QB is sitting on the PUP list and your depth chart looks like a game of musical chairs. But in Cleveland, ‘fair shot’ is more theory than practice. Let’s put it this way: when you’re a Heisman-level talent coming off one of the cleanest draft résumés in recent memory, you’d expect at least some action with the first team. Or, you know…real wide receivers. Instead, Shedeur Sanders is out there throwing to equipment managers. Literally.

According to ESPN Cleveland, the rookie has been paired with ball boys and trainers running routes while the other four QBs take turns working with the starters. “Shedeur Sanders apparently is throwing not to receivers but to equipment guys,” ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer said. If this is Cleveland’s version of ‘development,’ someone’s reading the wrong playbook.

On July 25, ESPN Cleveland dropped the real gut-punch stat line: through four days of camp, Sanders is the only quarterback on the roster who hasn’t taken a single snap with the first-team offense. Meanwhile, his numbers in team drills? 20 completions on 31 attempts, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions – better than expected QB1 Joe Flacco’s 17-for-34, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. But it’s not just about stats. It’s about the message. And the message, right now, is loud and clear: Shedeur’s not in the mix, with Kevin Stefanski turning a blind eye.

So what’s the excuse? Head coach Kevin Stefanski says, Don’t read too much into it. “I have a plan that’s in pencil,” he told the media at camp. Sure, but that pencil seems to be erasing Sanders by design. While Kenny Pickett and even Dillon Gabriel are getting their shots with the ones, Sanders is stuck in quarterback limbo. And it’s not just an oversight. Aaron Goldhammer’s on-air report from camp confirmed the awkward optics: “They’ve got equipment guys like Jugg snapping him the ball and then also running the routes.” That’s not how you manage a depth chart.

And yet, Sanders is playing it cool. “It doesn’t really faze me,” he told reporters. “We came all the way from HBCU to Power 5, and now we’re here. So at this point, if you look around, there’s nothing that’s a challenge, I would say.” That calm? That’s a guy who’s already had to earn everything. But when the Browns are busy showcasing Flacco’s ghost arm and still can’t find a single first-team rep for a guy who’s scoring in camp…it’s hard not to wonder if the blind eye isn’t just Stefanski’s. Maybe it’s the whole building. Or worse – the plan really is working as intended. But maybe the door would finally open for Shedeur as Kenny Pickett is being sidelined, too.

Even Pickett’s injury can’t crack open the door for Shedeur Sanders

For a minute there, Kenny Pickett looked like he was building real momentum. Two sharp practices. A late-session touchdown throw on the move. And then – boom – hamstring tweak. According to Adam Schefter, “Kenny Pickett injured his hamstring near the end of Saturday’s practice and is expected to re-evaluate the injury later this week, per sources.” The injury either hit mid-drive or had been lingering, but the timing was brutal. With Deshaun Watson out, Pickett was climbing. Now? He’ll be watching from the rehab group with Watson.

It’s not a season-ender yet, but it is a shake-up. The Browns were already juggling QBs like it was a preseason reality show. Now they’re down to one less, with reps suddenly up for grabs. And yet, even with Pickett out of the mix (at least temporarily), Stefanski seems determined to keep Shedeur Sanders in QB purgatory. Joe Flacco will likely soak up the extra snaps, despite an underwhelming start to camp. Dillon Gabriel may benefit too. But the guy with the cleanest numbers? Still running routes with the interns.

Maybe Stefanski’s just sticking to “the plan in pencil.” Maybe Shedeur’s rise has been deemed a slow burn. But with Kenny Pickett down, Deshaun Watson sidelined, and Joe Flacco’s stat sheet looking flatter than preseason beer, it’s hard to ignore the elephant in the locker room. The best performer at Browns camp can’t even sniff first-team action. If that’s development, it’s the strangest brand of it we’ve seen in years. And if Stefanski’s truly turning a blind eye – well, Shedeur’s already learned how to throw in the dark.