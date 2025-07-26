Kevin Stefanski Turns Shedeur Sanders’ QB1 Hopes Upside Down as Browns Decide Roster Move

“I think the big thing for me is putting our guys into position where we can evaluate them,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters as training camp opened—and no quote better captures the pressure cooker forming in Berea. Four quarterbacks. One job. And while the world keeps its eyes on Joe Flacco’s experience or Kenny Pickett’s quiet rise, it’s the rookies—Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders—who walk the thinnest line. Then Cleveland doubled down, drafting both Gabriel and Sanders in 2025, signaling that change wasn’t coming—it had already arrived.

And now, as the camp drills begin to carve separation, Sanders’ dream of grabbing the QB1 torch might already be slipping. After finishing dead last in scoring and limping to a 3-14 record, the Browns aren’t just reshuffling—they’re actively searching for anyone who can inject life into a stale offense. Even head coach Kevin Stefanski is leaving doors open across the roster. As noted in a tweet on X, Stefanski said, “Can’t promise any changes to the rotation going into Monday,” hinting that evaluations are far from over. That extends beyond the QB spot—Cleveland’s wide receiver depth chart is a battleground. Jerry Jeudy stands tall as WR1, but the rest? A free-for-all of unfinished stories. Into that chaos walks Winston Wright.

Undrafted but far from overlooked, Wright brings a track record of reliable hands and explosive movement. Plus, a chip carved out by a draft night snub. Stefanski hasn’t defined his role yet, but his Day 1 message made it clear: “We’re not playing games till September… Get ready to play a 17-game plus season.” For Wright and others fighting for a seat at the table, this isn’t just camp. It’s an open audition for survival in a franchise dying for new sparks.

AD

This is a developing story!