Kevin Stefanski “Wasting Time” With Shedeur Sanders After Making Deshaun Watson Decision, Claims Browns Insider

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders struggled a bit on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. With that, he lost another chance to show the Cleveland Browns he might be the long-term QB they are looking for. Over the last two weeks, he tried his best to show some promise, but the offense did not seem to click. Following the disappointing display, insider Anthony Lima expressed strong views on the 23-year-old rookie’s future, claiming that the team is “wasting time” on him.

“If you’re just a Browns fan, you just don’t want to have your time wasted anymore,” he said on 92.3 The Fan. “So if Shedeur, who’s a young guy, can go out there and look good, okay, let’s see him again…But if he can’t, I think a lot of people are going to go, okay, what are we really fighting about guys? Is this argument even worth it?”

Lima seemed downright honest while discussing the team’s current quarterback situation. He just started by blasting Shedeur Sanders and said it’s pointless to keep him around if he can’t perform well. He added that the fifth-round pick can still change the narrative. How? If he plays a couple of solid games late in the season, especially within the next few weeks.

According to Lima, fans who don’t trust the quarterbacks available in the next draft might wonder whether the team could stick with Sanders in the next season. The insider believes these people might want the Browns to use their top draft pick more effectively than drafting a new quarterback. The team can use it to get an offensive lineman or an explosive wide receiver, such as Carnell Tate, to help the offense.

Further, the host pointed out that Sanders has made only two or three impressive throws in the last three games. However, the bar is so low with the Browns that fans are ready to hype up the player. Surprisingly, Lima replies that he’s “fine with average” football. If Sanders throws for around 220 yards, avoids turnovers, and runs the offense without chaos, it’s a step forward.

“I just want to see good, consistent, complementary football out of the guy. We got to crawl before we walk here,” he added.

In all three games, Sanders’ numbers have been underwhelming. He has recorded a 50.8% completion rate, 405 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions so far. At 23, there’s no solid sign that he’ll grow into a permanent starter for the Browns. With two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the team has the ammunition to chase a top quarterback if it moves on from Sanders. Their latest decision regarding QB Deshaun Watson tells how unpredictable things can be.

The Browns welcome Watson amid Shedeur Sanders’s uncertainty

The Browns will clash with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with Shedeur Sanders making his third straight start. However, things got interesting on Wednesday when the team opened Watson’s 21-day practice window, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This move allows the quarterback to resume practicing after being sidelined due to injury.

Watson tore his Achilles tendon in October while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals, with reports later revealing that he had re-ruptured it. It delayed his return even further. Even head coach Kevin Stefanski was uncertain when the player would return to the practice field.

“I don’t have an update there,” he said on Monday. “I just don’t have an official update on that.”

Yet within two days, the Browns cleared Watson to return to practice. Still, it remains unclear whether the player, who’s in the middle of a five-year, $230 million contract, will play this season. In the meantime, the Browns may continue rolling with Shedeur Sanders. It gives the rookie more time to prove whether he’s capable of being their long-term quarterback.