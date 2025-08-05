Kevin Stefanski Worsens Shedeur Sanders’ Nightmare as Injury-Struck Browns To Make Emergency QB Move – Report

Kevin Stefanski has chosen his starter. And Shedeur Sanders is nowhere near that list. Instead, it’s the 40-year-old Joe Flacco—showing up like clockwork, making throws with ease, stacking reps like its Week 1 already. “He’s consolidated his position,” confirmed camp insiders.

Meanwhile, things are spiraling for the rest of the quarterback room. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are both sidelined with hamstring injuries, and Shedeur Sanders is battling a sore arm. That leaves Flacco as the only healthy and fully functioning QB in the mix—and he’s thriving. Knowing Stefanski’s playbook like the back of his hand, his reads, tempo, and timing have been flawless. So what is the current Browns’ depth chat?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “On the Browns’ first depth chart of the season, they list their QBs in this order: 1. Joe Flacco, 2. Kenny Pickett, 3. Dillon Gabriel, 4. Shedeur Sanders.” Still, Sanders is keeping a positive mindset ahead of the preseason opener. He’s admitted he doesn’t know how the snaps will be split, but he’s staying ready.

In his own words, Sanders explained what he’s hoping for: “Reps, I think that’s pretty much it—just reps,” he said. “I think every rep I get in general is valuable. You know, we definitely taking things up a notch with everything. Every rep, anytime I step on the field, I take it like it could be my last. Because you don’t know. There are players that we were just practicing with last week, that’s not here no more. So, like I said, it’s more about a bond. It’s more about going all out.”

But just when Sanders thought things couldn’t get worse—they did. As per Schefter: “Browns are signing QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, who spent part of last season with Cleveland. With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel nursing hamstring injuries, and Shedeur Sanders having a sore shoulder, the Browns need another arm. Enter Huntley.”

Of-course, it’s a logical call from the Browns’. Stefanski isn’t about to risk heading deeper into August with three hurting quarterbacks. And Huntley’s no stranger to The Land. He was part of the Browns’ preseason roster last year but was cut before Week 1. After that, he suited up for the Dolphins and filled in for Tua Tagovailoa, starting five games. In that stretch, he completed 64.7% of his passes for 829 yards, three TDs, and three picks. But now he’s back in Cleveland—and Shedeur’s path just got even rockier.

Kevin Stefanski’s plan with Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is yet to play in an NFL game, but has already pulled a $14 million deal. That’s more than just NIL money—it’s a statement. But here’s a twist—Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he “never planned to draft Shedeur.” That comment fired up Shannon Sharpe, who snapped back on Nightcap, “Why y’all still got the man?” The noise was deafening. So Stefanski finally made a call—and built a plan.

While a sore arm keeps Shedeur out of team drills, he’s not wasting the time. He’s locked in, observing every snap, soaking in the scheme, and building chemistry the quiet way. And that’s exactly how Stefanski wants it. The plan isn’t about instant impact—it’s about the long game. As Zac Jackson from The Athletic put it, “The plan is a slow burn, not fireworks.”

However, Shedeur knows fireworks. In fact, he’s quietly been the most accurate rookie at camp, hitting on over 71% of his throws in competitive reps. “The Browns have no plans to rush Sanders into anything and want him to continue developing in their offense,” Jackson added. The goal? Let him show he can thrive in chaos—joint practices, preseason heat, and off-schedule plays. If he clears that bar, late-season buzz becomes real.

After all, Shedeur’s name carries legacy—but that only gets him in the door. To take over in The Land, he has to prove he’s more than Deion’s son. As Stefanski sees it, ‘patience will turn a $14 million rookie into the quarterback this city’s been chasing for decades.’