Cleveland’s July 25 training camp opening signals a critical crossroads for the franchise after last season’s O-line collapse. NFL Insider Nathan Zegura anticipates “ratcheted-up intensity” as the Browns attempt to rebound from their arguably worst campaign in decades. Now, Kevin Stefanski is in a make-or-break season in his Year 5. However, yet again, his 53-man roster isn’t pinned to the drawing board.

While Pro Football Focus states Cleveland “is home to arguably the best defensive lineman in the entire NFL,” and many believe their offseason is interesting, significant roster turnover raises questions about the unit now. The Cleveland Browns will open camp this week with notable absences from key players due to injuries. In an official statement, the team confirmed the placement of quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Wide receiver David Bell was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list. On top of that, wide receiver Jaelen Gill was waived, releasing him from his contract. The team announced on X, “We’ve placed DT Mike Hall Jr. and QB Deshaun Watson on Active/Physically Unable to Perform, WR David Bell on Active/Non-Football Injury, and waived WR Jaelen Gill.”

Watson’s status probably remains the front office’s biggest regret. Cutting him would mean a dead-money cap hit of $135.4 million. He was placed on the PUP list as Browns veterans checked in for training camp. The quarterback continues to rehab from a ruptured Achilles tendon operated on in January, just three months after initially injuring the same leg in a matchup against Cincinnati. Watson’s long road to recovery includes months of on-site rehab at the team’s facility and active participation in offseason meetings alongside fellow quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

Hall’s injury threatens the Cleveland’s already shaky defensive front as he has already missed the offseason. The second-round pick from Ohio State suffered a serious knee injury during the Browns’ season finale against Baltimore. Hall had missed time last season. Additionally, he was suspended by the NFL for the initial five games due to a domestic incident and missed four additional games later that year. Since his surgery, he has missed all organized team activities and minicamps. His presence in the early games of the season remains questionable if he does not throw a single snap.

On the other hand, David Bell’s had made it to the list under the non-football injury category also raises some questions. Bell dislocated his right hip last September and ended the season on injured reserve. He missed OTAs while rehabbing, but what stands out is his placement on the non-football injury list. The Browns also moved on from receiver Jaelen Gill, who had joined the team in August last season after Stefanki’s sudden upheaval of the roster, replacing WR Andre Szmyt.

While these names can still be expected to kickstart the season, there is yet one position on the roster continuing to draw attention consistently, even before draft season had begun. Yes, it is the QB room, and analysts have predicted the dark clouds rolling in for a rookie!

Shedeur Sanders’ job is at risk in Kevin Stefanski’s team?

Kevin Stefanksi enters training camp with a clouded quarterback picture and decisions looming. With four players dividing the reps, the time has now come to announce who holds the role of QB1. Rookie Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round selection, enters camp with positive buzz. But he remains on the fringe in a battle that includes veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. According to league sources, Sanders could be the odd man out if early reps do not favor his development.

The Browns have cycled through around 40 different starting quarterbacks since 1999, the most in the league. Only three have posted a winning record, Flacco among them. As camp begins, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Cleveland will likely follow a similar pattern to spring reps. They will spread opportunities across the four quarterbacks. “The first week or two of training camp, I expect the Browns to run it similarly to the spring — OTAs and minicamp — all four quarterbacks training blows,” Fowler said. “First team, second team and third team. You’re going to see all that.”

Fowler noted Sanders showed poise and accuracy in the spring. Still, his reps came primarily with the third team. “When you ask people with Cleveland, they do bring some caution and (say) he was working with third-team a lot. Not much of a pass rush. He’s got a ways to go and so that will probably show early on in camp,” he said. The franchise is not expected to carry four quarterbacks into the season, making the battle even tighter.

If Sanders fails to outpace Flacco, Pickett, or Gabriel, his future in Cleveland may hang in the balance. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo stated earlier this week, “You’re not keeping four QBs. If No. 12 becomes available, it’s almost going to be like a second draft. Training camp is going to be so important for these rookies.” Whether the Browns will replace Sanders or Kevin Stefanski remains uncertain, as both are under immense pressure.

Despite the uncertainty, head coach Kevin Stefanski praised both rookie signal-callers for their work ethic. “Those guys are doing great,” Stefanski said. “They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required.” Sanders has drawn support from former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel. Someone who remains one of the few to publicly back his chances of winning the job.

