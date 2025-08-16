Kevin Stefanski’s Dillon Gabriel Faith Fades Away Quickly After Debut as Browns HC Confirms QB Decision

Dillon Gabriel‘s entry in the Cleveland Browns‘ locker room received a plethora of controversy. Most thought picking him over the prospect of Shedeur Sanders was a huge mistake, while others were hopeful, believing the critics would be shut down. After his debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, however, perhaps both sides are right and wrong. With Sanders sidelined due to a minor oblique injury, Gabriel took the reins, leading the Browns’ offense through the first half. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards, even orchestrating a touchdown, but just as HC Kevin Stefanski hopped on the hype train, it derailed.

After a good show-in, Gabriel struggled on the show-out; his performance was marred by two significant turnovers: a pick-six thrown to Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba and a fumbled handoff to running back Pierre Strong Jr. The turnovers left a glaring spot on Gabriel’s overall positive day as the Browns defeated the Eagles 22-13, winning back-to-back preseason games. Stefanski came to the front to answer for Gabriel’s letdowns. And even he doesn’t want to re-enter the fray.

While addressing the press conference after the game, Kevin Stefanski told the reporters, “Two giveaways really were the difference there in that first half, because I thought we were doing some really good things. But then we got that takeaway, had a takeaway negated by an offside. So we’re just trying to hammer home how important it is to win that turn of a margin in these football games.” The Browns’ quarterback situation remains fluid, with Gabriel’s performance adding complexity to the decision-making process. While his debut showcased both promise and areas for growth, it also underscored the challenges rookies face in the transition to the NFL.

Despite the setbacks, Gabriel excelled on the third downs, completing all six attempts for 51 yards, including five of five in the first quarter, earning a 102.1 passer rating in those situations. Even though he ended the day with a 72.2 rating, he showed poise and efficiency when it mattered most. And that reflected in his coach’s words. Stefanski added, “But I thought, by and large, the guys competed like crazy, which they did this week as well. So I was pleased with the effort. And then we got to still have that mentality that we got to get better every single day.”

Gabriel’s preseason debut may have raised questions about his readiness, but the Browns’ quarterback situation remains clouded by injuries and strategic decisions.

HC Kevin Stefanski has high hopes for his QBs

As the Cleveland Browns approach their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the quarterback situation, expressing hope that all four quarterbacks, veterans Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett, alongside rookies Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders, would be available to play, contingent on their health. Regarding this, Stefanski’s statement underscores the uncertainty surrounding the team’s quarterback depth chart, influenced by recent injuries and Gabriel and Sanders somewhat excelling in their first NFL starts.

The Browns’ QB room is in a flux: Sanders has an oblique injury, Pickett is rehabbing a hamstring, and Gabriel previously missed time with tightness, while veteran Flacco is slated to start Week 1. Amid this complexity, Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, quoted Stefanski as he spoke on the issue, in the post-game conference. Oyefusi wrote on X, “When asked if Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have a chance to all play in the Browns’ preseason finale from a health standpoint, Kevin Stefanski said, ‘I hope so.”

In contrast to Gabriel’s uneven debut, Shedeur Sanders impressed against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in just three quarters. Yet with Sanders sidelined by an oblique injury and Gabriel recently returning from his own setback, Kevin Stefanski’s uncertainty over the starting quarterback remains, leaving the Browns’ QB situation in massive confusion heading into the regular season.