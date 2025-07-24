Kevin Stefanski’s Indecisive QB Battle Isn’t Helping as Browns Legend Tells Shedeur Sanders Truth

Since becoming the Cleveland Browns‘ head coach in 2020, Kevin Stefanski has done a lot of things right, including ending the franchise’s 18-year playoff drought in his very first season. But behind that two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year trophy lies a relentless issue that has quietly sabotaged his tenure: quarterback instability. Simply put, he has coached more quarterbacks than almost any other head coach in the NFL since 2020. Despite being a sharp play-caller and steady presence, Stefanski’s career record sits at 40–44 (regular season), but this season might just worsen.

When Hall of Famer OT Joe Thomas talks about quarterback stability, it’s not just about scheme or skill; it’s about leadership. And on 92.3 The Fan, the Browns Hall of Famer made it clear, the longer a QB battle drags on, the more it chips away at a team’s identity. “I think it causes a lot of distractions and disruption within the offense, within a team when you don’t know who that leader is, who’s your quarterback,” Thomas said. “Because even if you’re a wallflower, if you’re the starting quarterback, you are the unquestioned leader of that team.”

That’s not theory. That’s experience talking, from a guy who blocked for more QBs than he’d care to count. In Thomas’ view, naming the starter quickly isn’t about skipping due diligence; Kevin Stefanski needs to give his team someone to rally behind. “Guys want to know who they’re supposed to look to in times of trials and tribulation,” he continued. “So, I think a quick resolution is the most important thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s not about rushing the process; it’s about removing uncertainty. Because in the NFL, hesitation at quarterback doesn’t just affect the offense. It spreads. And right now, the Browns can’t afford that. Joe Thomas doesn’t have to imagine what quarterback uncertainty does to a locker room; he lived it. Just rewind to the 2016 Browns, a season where nothing stuck under center. The team cycled through five different starting quarterbacks, Robert Griffin III, Josh McCown, Cody Kessler, Charlie Whitehurst, and even Kevin Hogan, in a single, chaotic season.

AD

The result? A 1–15 record, a broken offense, and a locker room that never had a chance to gel.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 12, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco 15 throws a pass during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250612_kab_bk4_030

This isn’t just about bad luck. It’s about rhythm, identity, and trust, all of which are hard to build when the face of your franchise is a revolving door. Thomas then revealed his choice, “The quick answer would be Joe Flacco. He’s the known quantity.”

Let’s not pretend this is some wide-open derby. Kevin Stefanski can talk competition, development, or long-term plans all they want. But inside that building, players want clarity. After signing mid-season in 2023, Flacco went 5-0 as the Browns starter, leading them into the playoffs and reviving his narrative by throwing for over 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns in just five starts, with a presence that steadied everything from the huddle to the sideline. “He knows the offense. He can still sling the ball,” Thomas said. “He’s going to put everybody in the right spot. Flacco’s going to make the right audibles. He’s going to get us where we need to be so we can operate efficiently.”

That kind of familiarity matters. Especially in a locker room still trying to heal from quarterback chaos. Especially when the alternatives, however talented, come with question marks, inexperience, or both.

Browns HOFer reveals real reason behind Shedeur Sanders’ hate

Joe Thomas has never been one for hype. He spent 11 seasons grinding on losing Browns teams and never once chased a camera. But when it comes to Shedeur Sanders, the internet’s favorite fifth-round quarterback, even the Hall of Famer is starting to see the bigger picture. “I think that most of the guys in today’s NFL and the Browns locker room are pretty comfortable with having celebrities on Instagram and social media,” Thomas said on 92.3 The Fan (July 24). “It might have been a little bit different when I was playing. I mean, I really didn’t even have social media.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Back then, Twitter was new and Instagram was barely a blip. So yeah, veteran linemen side-eyed the flashy rookies. “Some of the older guys would have maybe looked down on him a little bit and said, ‘Why don’t you focus on football?‘” Thomas recalled. That should serve as an eye-opener for Kevin Stefanski. He should look for talent instead.

But Shedeur? He’s built different. He’s not just a quarterback, but a media machine. “It’s not like he’s doing crazy things and posting ridiculous Jake Paul videos. He’s just really famous because, one, his dad was one of the most flashy, famous, flamboyant NFL players of certainly our generation. And Shedeur had a very successful career.” That’s right. Kevin Stefanski’s rookie has a massive fan following.

Though taken on Day 3 of the draft, Shedeur entered the NFL with Day 1 gravity. He was the first college athlete to sign an NIL deal with Nike, secured a Beats by Dre endorsement, and carried a personal following that rivaled entire Power Five programs. And his fans? They show up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to a now-viral Instagram post by @cassius30, Shedeur Sanders’ rookie jersey sales have crossed $250 million, reportedly earning him a $14 million commission. That would make him the highest-selling rookie jersey since Deion Sanders. The fanbase, now dubbed Sanders Nation, has turned a fifth-round selection into a first-round cultural moment. Remember, when Deion took over Colorado in 2023, merchandise sales spiked 1,220%, per Front Office Sports.

That gravitational pull hasn’t faded; it’s transferred. So, Joe Thomas isn’t calling him a savior. But he’s not writing him off, either. Whether he’s under center or on the sideline, one thing’s clear, Cleveland didn’t just draft a player. They drafted a presence.