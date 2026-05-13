Kirk Herbstreit’s Deshaun Watson Update Comes as Another Setback for Shedeur Sanders’ Browns Future

Essentials Inside The Story The QB race in Cleveland may have just found its winner.

Deshaun Watson has already shown a better understanding of Todd Monken’s system.

While uncertainty looms around Shedeur Sanders, Browns GM raves about Taylen Green.

The starting quarterback role for the Cleveland Browns just got more complicated for Shedeur Sanders. The Browns had seemingly identified Sanders as a potential long-term answer after he finished the 2025 season on a positive note. However, over the offseason, Deshaun Watson has re-emerged as a frontrunner for the QB1 role, with Kirk Herbstreit also alluding to it during his conversation with former Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

“He brought up Deshaun, like Deshaun’s healthy and back, and this was maybe a month ago or so. And I was like, ‘Damn, I thought he was medically retired,'” Kirk Herbstreit said. “I didn’t know he was back in the mix, and he said, ‘Oh no, man. He’s like I think he’s back.’ It was just interesting to hear about Deshaun,” he said.

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Herbstreit’s update comes after the team owner, Jimmy Haslam, pushed for Deshaun Watson as the QB1 at the NFL annual meeting, with comments about how the former Houston Texans quarterback is expected to have a fresh start in the coming season. This was followed by Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot’s report that the three-time Pro Bowler was the frontrunner for the starting job based on his offseason progress.

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“Deshaun Watson emerged from the Browns’ voluntary minicamp last week with an edge over Shedeur Sanders in the two-man quarterback competition—and has the inside track to be named the Browns QB1, sources tell cleveland.com,” Mary Kay Cabot reported.

The report further revealed how Watson’s experience helped him adapt to Todd Monken’s system at a quicker rate than Sanders and the other quarterbacks. Monken’s system includes spread concepts Watson learned in Houston under Tim Kelly, allowing him to adapt quickly.

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The 30-year-old earned more snaps with the first team during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills on the first day of voluntary minicamp. He then continued as the primary quarterback with the first team, taking most of the reps in the red zone and during the two-minute drill.

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Another factor that appears to work for Watson has been his experience in the NFL. Watson recorded 17,904 yards and 123 touchdowns over 73 games while leading the Texans to two consecutive AFC South divisional titles, which will be important to lead a young Browns offense.

Cleveland’s top three picks from the 2026 draft, ninth overall pick offensive tackle Spencer Fano, along with wide receiver duo KC Concepcion (24th pick) and Denzel Boston (39th pick), as well as sophomore standouts like tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and running back Quinshon Judkins, are expected to start. Hence, a seasoned veteran throwing the ball would bring much-needed stability and allow them to develop into stars of the sport.

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After this development, with Kirk Herbstreit also revealing that Deshaun Watson was already in the mix, it appears that Sanders may once again have to wait for his starting spot in the 2026 season. However, for Sanders, his problems don’t end just with Watson, as the Browns also drafted another quarterback in the recent NFL draft who received a positive evaluation from GM Andrew Berry about his role with the team.

Browns GM raves about Taylen Green amid Shedeur Sanders’ uncertainty

After a rookie season with 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while leading the team to a 3-4 record, it seemed that Shedeur Sanders would be the Browns’ starter for at least the 2026 season. However, with Deshaun Watson emerging as a favorite, Sanders is expected to be on the bench.

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Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104055

But this doesn’t allow the former Colorado Buffaloes QB to relax on the bench as the designated QB2, especially after the Browns drafted Taylen Green in the sixth round. Green featured in all 12 games for the Razorbacks last season, completing 60.7 percent of his passes for 2,714 yards and 19 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

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He also rushed for 777 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He also impressed the NFL world with a dominant performance at the Combine, with various quarterback records at the event. Hence, based on this all-around ability, Browns GM Andrew Berry alluded to his involvement in the rotation during a recent media appearance.

“With Taylen specifically, very mature young man,” Berry told reporters, as per Bleacher Report. “Really strong makeup, and he has rare physical gifts. He has size, he has elite speed, and he has an enormous arm. He’s gonna need some polish with his game, but he has the work ethic, and he has the acumen to do so. So, we’re looking forward to adding him to the roster and adding him to the mix in terms of competition.”

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The Browns’ QB situation heading into 2026 is crowded. Deshaun Watson has taken the lead in the competition, with his experience and familiarity with Todd Monken’s system giving him an edge. Shedeur Sanders, after a modest rookie season, now faces pressure from both Watson and newly drafted Taylen Green.