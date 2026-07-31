“Last Time I Get to See His Face”: Deion Sanders Reveals Emotional Reason Behind Showing Up At Shedeur’s Browns Camp

Deion Sanders has been a constant presence throughout his son Shedeur Sanders’ football career, from his collegiate career to the NFL. Now, with Shedeur entering his second NFL season, Coach Prime revealed that his recent appearance at the Cleveland Browns camp wasn’t just about showing support.

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“I didn’t get that text last year, but I got it this year,” Deion said in a video posted by Well Off Media on YouTube. “So, what does a father do? Come see his baby cuz I don’t know when I’m going to see him again. It’s time for us to go to work. It’s time for us to lock in. It’s time for us to focus. He’s already there. I’m there, too. We just say practice. We start team meeting Sunday. Go to work Monday. Can’t wait. I’m excited. Glad to come. This last time I get to see his face, get to hug him, get to touch him. Physical touch is everything. Last time you put your hand on your kid’s shoulder, hugged him, kissed him on the jaw, told them you love them. Think about that.

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“That’s why they’re out there seeking love from the world. They get in love with you. Death is a lie. But love all mine if they allow for never. I ain’t got it. Better get a warn. It’s beautiful, man. Beautiful. Cleveland Browns. Y’all doing this thing. It’s beautiful.”

The training camp is underway in Cleveland, which started on July 28, where the Browns roster is undergoing training drills. Shedeur Sanders, who is currently engaged in a QB1 battle against Deshaun Watson, wanted to see his father, Deion Sanders, on the second day of the training camp.

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Since head coach Todd Monken is alternating first-team reps between his quarterbacks, Shedeur took all of the first-team reps over veteran Deshaun Watson on Thursday. The timing perfectly matched with Deion, as he watched his son for the first time in the training camp.

Shedeur Sanders will be on the road, travelling with the team for the Cleveland Browns regular season games from September 13. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders will also get busy as he is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

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Shedeur played his entire college career under his father as the head coach of Jackson State and Colorado. While the 24-year-old moved to the NFL last season and was selected by the Cleveland Browns, Deion remained the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. He will also be on the road from September 3 as the 2026 season begins.