Browns Leave Door Open to Trade Myles Garrett After Modifying $160M Contract

Essentials Inside The Story The Browns modified Garrett’s option bonuses for 2026, 2027, and 2028

Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland in 2025 before signing to a massive extension

If a trade happens, Garrett may end up with the 49ers, Rams, Eagles, Cowboys, or Bears

The Cleveland Browns may have opened the door for a blockbuster trade involving star defensive end Myles Garrett. In the 2025 offseason, Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland before agreeing to a historic four-year, $160 million extension in March. However, as per ESPN’s Field Yates, the Browns have reworked Garrett’s contract, leaving analysts speculating a potential trade.

“This makes Myles Garrett’s contract actually tradeable, and the Browns proposed a rule change that would allow draft picks to be exchanged up to five years into the future, coincidence?” Norris tweeted, responding to Yates’ report about Garrett’s contract. “The Browns and refining Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett agreed to some modified language in his contract this week that provides some cap flexibility for the team going forward, as well as some option bonus payment benefit for Garrett.”

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Myles Garrett’s option bonuses in 2026, 2027, and 2028 have been moved to September, which allows the Browns front office a sixth-month break on the cap for those years. Previously, Cleveland was required to exercise the options by the 15th day of the league year.

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Instead, the Browns now have time until seven days before the first regular season, which is in September. Additionally, if Garrett is not on the roster, the Browns wouldn’t need to pay anything.

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Looking at Garrett’s current situation from a salary cap standpoint, it makes perfect sense for the Browns to keep a trade offer on the table.

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Per Garrett’s old contract, if the franchise traded him before June 1, the Browns would be taking a $70.3 million dead cap hit. Post June 1, the dead cap hit would be spread over two seasons. $21.4 million in 2026 and $48.7 million in 2027. However, the Browns would still carry a $70.3 million hit (pre-draft trade).

Following the changes in Garrett’s contract, if the Browns trade Garrett before June 1, they would be taking a $41.09 million dead cap hit. However, the hit would be $15.53 million in 2026 and approximately $25.56 million in 2027. For Cleveland, the numbers can still be managed.

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According to SI, Myles Garrett could be traded to: Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders.

While there are no concrete reports about a viable trade for the star defensive end, Myles Garrett has issued a clear stance about his future with the Cleveland Browns after experiencing years of mediocrity.

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Myles Garrett speaks about his future with the Browns

Although individual accolades remain crucial for any NFL player, winning the Lombardi Trophy remains the highest possible achievement. With this goal in mind, Myles Garrett was clear about what he wants from his future in the league, be it with or without the Cleveland Browns.

“I quote Maxx (Crosby),” Garrett said before the season finale in Cincinnati, as per Cleveland.com. “I’m committed to winning, and as long as the team and the organization are doing so, they’re committed to that same thing, then I’m all on board. But if we’re thinking anything other than winning, tanking or rebuilding, it’s not me.”

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So far in his NFL career, Myles Garrett has won two AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards (2023, 2025) while holding the NFL single-season sack record (23) and the Browns’ franchise sack record. He is also a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro. However, the 28-year-old hasn’t even come close to a Lombardi Trophy yet.

Hence, with these changes to his contract, it appears that Myles Garrett could entertain trade offers that would help him join a contender and establish himself as the greatest defensive force to ever grace the NFL.