Browns Legend Bernie Kosar Earns Top Karate Honor Months After Life-Threatening Transplant

Bernie Kosar spent last Friday night ringside at TNA Rebellion, stepping into Nic Nemeth’s corner at a professional wrestling PPV event. But somehow, that was only the warm-up act for his weekend. The 62-year-old Cleveland Browns legend has been on a different kind of run lately, and it has everything to do with reinvention. After years of being open about his health struggles, Kosar has been building a new chapter in Cleveland. On Sunday, it got some official recognition.

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“Honored to receive an honorary black belt from All American Karate and the Cleveland Martial Arts Hall of Fame,” noted Kosar on X. “Grateful for the recognition.”

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Receiving a karate black belt in his 60s is certainly an impressive feat, especially considering the health issues he has been dealing with of late. Over the past three years, he primarily faced liver-related problems along with other diseases.

In March 2023, he was first officially diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver after years of going without being diagnosed, which made a severe impact. In addition to the liver problems, he was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease almost a year later, raising concerns over his physical condition.

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As the former Browns quarterback’s liver condition became life-threatening, he had to undergo liver transplant surgery, which happened in November 2025—almost two and a half years after the official diagnosis. Following the six-hour-long surgery, the 62-year-old has been gifted with a new life, and his recovery journey has been positive. Although Kosar required an additional surgery in March 2026, he is seemingly healthy, with the karate black belt adding a new feather to his athletic resume.

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During his playing days in the 1980s and 1990s, Kosar was one of the standout quarterbacks in the league after being picked by the Cleveland Browns in the 1985 NFL Draft. Spending nine years there, he became a franchise legend, winning a Pro Bowl honor in 1987. Although he didn’t win the Super Bowl with the organization, he eventually lifted the trophy with the Dallas Cowboys in 1993.

It’s been 30 years since his retirement from the gridiron. Amid his health recovery, Kosar is getting engaged in physical sports, and a karate black belt wasn’t the end because he also recently stepped into the world of professional wrestling.

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The Cleveland crowd witnesses an unexpected Bernie Kosar cameo in a wrestling match

TNA Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view was recently held in Bernie Kosar’s hometown, Cleveland, Ohio, on April 11, 2026. The event featured a hometown hero, Nic Nemeth, aka WWE’s Dolph Ziggler, who faced the former Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks star turned pro wrestler, A.J Francis.

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The Browns legend was a part of the PPV, accompanying Nic Nemeth to the squared circle. As a matter of fact, he wasn’t just by his side; he became physically involved in the match despite his health concerns following the surgery.



When Francis tried using a steel chair during the match, he was confronted by the legendary quarterback, who eventually hit Francis with his own chair on the back, opening an opportunity for Nemeth to win the bout. While Kosar hit the rival wrestler, he didn’t take any direct bump or blow himself, keeping his health complications in mind.

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Trading blows in a wrestling match just months after a life-threatening surgery shows his resilience and remarkable recovery, and he will be hoping to carry forward this physical momentum.