Browns Legend Bernie Kosar Hospitalized Again With Serious Health Setback Days After Liver Transplant

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar, who has been battling some health issues, has unfortunately returned to the hospital just weeks after a liver transplant. He’s now battling E. Coli blood poisoning, but told fans he’s feeling much better after a few days in the hospital.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It hasn’t been a great last few days this week, being back in the hospital with E. Coli blood poisoning and an infection,” Kosar said in a video posted on X. “I’m doing way better, but I’m going to be in here the rest of the week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last summer, Kosar revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and liver failure. He underwent a liver transplant on November 17th, after the surgery was delayed when they found out the donor’s liver had an infection. Later that day, Kosar posted a video on X, telling fans that he was okay and the surgery went well.

A GoFundMe was created to help cover the costs of his medical expenses. In the description, it says Kosar “has been battling advanced liver cirrhosis, early-stage Parkinson’s disease, and now a sudden and dangerous series of internal-bleeding complications.” If you want to donate, you can use the link I provided above.

Kosar is a legend in Cleveland. Even thought I wasn’t around to see him play, I still know so much about him because of his status, and his involvement with the Browns throughout the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernie Kosar’s success in Cleveland

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 16: Cleveland Browns all-time great quarterback Bernie Kosar breaks a custom New England Patriots guitar over an amplifier prior to kickoff of the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 16, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 16 Patriots at Browns Icon221016044

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kosar played 12 years in the NFL, racking up over 23,000 passing yards and throwing 124 touchdowns. He spent nine of those 12 years with the Browns, where he has a plaque outside of the stadium. Kosar is one of the most successful quarterbacks in Browns history, leading them to the postseason in each of his first five seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Kosar’s run in Cleveland, the Browns made it to the AFC Championship game three times. They could never get over the hump and make it to the Super Bowl, but since their loss in the AFC Championship in 1989, they have not been back. In fact, they’ve only made the playoffs four times since Kosar left the team in 1993.

Kosar has not been inducted into the Browns’ Ring of Honor, but he still reps Cleveland and plays a big role in the community. Until a couple of years ago, Kosar hosted a pregame radio show before every Browns game, but was let go in January of 2023 over an alleged gambling incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kosar is beloved by Browns fans, which is evident by the $173,000 his GoFundMe has raised. It’s horrible seeing him in and out of the hospital so frequently, but all we can do is pray he’s going to be alright.