Browns Legend Bernie Kosar Shares Health Update After Reaching Personal Milestone Since Liver Transplant

Essentials Inside The Story Browns legend powers through after 6 months of liver transplant.

Despite a troubling medical history, the 62-year-old has kept his sense of humor intact, as a recent invitation showed.

The former QB also underwent another surgery in March.

“Going a little too hard. Found my way back into the hospital. Let’s get this procedure over with and have a winning day. See you next week. UMatter.” That was Bernie Kosar in a Facebook video on May 2. While he did not specify what procedure he was undergoing, his energy shone through. And nearly three weeks later, the same energy is intact as the Browns legend provides us with a glimpse of his recovery.

The former quarterback is celebrating six months since a life-saving liver transplant to treat late-stage cirrhosis. He took to Instagram and shared an excerpt from his conversation with News 5, where he explicitly thanked his donor, Bryce Dunlap, a Browns fan who passed away at 21.

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“Blessed to be here for this extra six months right now, and to not just say I’m good and be typical, ‘Hey, I’m feeling good’ types of to genuinely be feeling good,” the 62-year-old said. “Despite some bumps in the road and stuff, which I’m finding out are to be expected in this. To be here six months and still to be able to rehab like this, and do some regenerative stuff in places like this in Ohio, it’s absolutely life-changing.”

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While the recovery process features inevitable physical hurdles, Kosar maintains a remarkably positive outlook. On top of that, he even got invited by the Cleveland Cavaliers to perform the ‘sword pull’ pre-game honor during their playoff run. Kosar used it to showcase his funny side.

“We won the game and the Cavs… I’ve been using this joke. I want to be humorous and stuff,” Kosar remarked. “I’m not dying and the Cavs aren’t dying. We’re going forward right now.”

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But the cirrhosis isn’t the only trouble that affected Kosar’s health.

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The interview with News 5 gave the viewers and Kosar a flashback to 2017, when the QB was struggling with a concussion diagnosis. Having played 126 games and been sacked 273 times throughout his career in the NFL, a concussion didn’t come as a shock. But the prognosis that followed worried everyone.

Kosar revealed that if he had continued his previous lifestyle, it would have taken only five years for his brain to lose cognitive function. Nevertheless, the legend beat that terrifying clock through his relentless dedication to regenerative wellness efforts. However, it also placed a responsibility on his shoulders: he had to lead by example to improve his quality of life.

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“Thankfulness is one thing. But also the fear to say, ‘Oh my God. How is that really me?’” Kosar continued. “Back then, that right around nine years ago, where I was told keep living like that and that type of lifestyle, you only have five years left of cognitive brain function. I feel again, almost a responsibility to keep doing things like this to show people that you can overcome this. But also, there are things to do to help your own quality of life.”

After being diagnosed with cirrhosis in 2023 and Parkinson’s the following year, Kosar has been a symbol of perseverance. What helped his recovery was his habit of taking regular supplements, exercising, and maintaining a good diet. Dr. Anthony Post, a University Hospitals hepatologist, confirmed this while also laying out a warning that anything could happen in such cases.

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And we saw several hurdles that Kosar had to overcome to reach the stage where he is today.

Bernie Kosar’s journey to recovery wasn’t an easy one

Many would have thought that Kosar’s successful transplant on November 17, 2025, would end his troubles. But just a month later, he got infected with E. coli and had to be hospitalized. However, he is now in a much better condition than he was a month earlier. But his troubles didn’t end there.

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Back in January 2026, he visited the hospital again to fix a graft rejection through IV medication. Well, it was nothing serious and was probably something the medics expected following a liver transplant. Thankfully, it was easy to manage since the liver’s regeneration rate is quite high. In fact, it can regrow from a small sliver in a matter of weeks.

Later in March, he had to get under the knife once again for minor surgery. But the details of that are still a mystery. Since he retired in 1997, Kosar has been leading a life of the consequences of being a quarterback. With over 100 concussions, he also suffered chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is evident in his speech. On top of that, he has had 15 episodes of seizures.

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But Kosar survived it all. And he’s still fighting and still winning.