Browns Legend Blames “Non-Existent” Receivers & “Woeful” O-Line for Shedeur Sanders’ Struggles Amid QB Battle

This may only be his second season in the NFL, but the Cleveland Browns’ Shedeur Sanders has already become a polarizing figure. Many in Berea root for him, as was very visible in the early 2025 season when he was still a third-string quarterback, and the fans chanted his name. When he made his NFL debut, despite the loss, some of his clutch plays and arm strength wooed everyone. But, as I said, not everyone is his fan.

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Many continue to perceive him as the ‘nepo baby’ who made it to the NFL because he was playing under his father’s Colorado team. But he fell to the 144th overall pick in last year’s draft because his tendency to hold the ball for too long and not making quick decisions became one of his biggest concerns. Yet, entering season two, he has again found the voice of the Browns legend, Bernie Kosar, who has been his fan since day one.

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“Us quarterbacks, we are victims or beneficiaries of the guys around us. I’m not looking to say anything negative that gets me in trouble, but the Browns were poor last year on offense,” Kosar said during his appearance on The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast. “Then we had injuries at the end of the year.

“For Shedeur to come in and play productively at the end of the year when the line was woeful, and the receivers were non-existent. And he made plays. Now, to see him play with three weapons and some signings on the offensive line. I’m really looking forward to that.”

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The raw numbers weren’t entirely pretty for Sanders as he finished his rookie campaign with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across eight games. But Kosar puts the blame where it should be: the dysfunctional wide receiver room.

Jerry Jeudy caught only 50 out of 106 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cedric Tillman caught 21 out of 39 passes for 270 yards and scored two touchdowns. But things have changed this season.

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Jeudy has shared his confidence to get back into his Pro Bowl form for the 2026 campaign. Andrew Berry has also drafted two new receivers – KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. And the GM seems pretty confident in his WR room ahead of the regular season. That influx of dynamic talent is exactly what heavily excites Kosar heading into the new season.

“I don’t see anything wrong with what Shedeur does. I love his personality,” he continued. “Like, people say they don’t like his personality. Like, are you crazy? It’s one of the greatest, coolest personalities.

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“He’s happy, he talks, and goes out to all these kind of events. He is amazing on his off time, hanging out with high school kids and junior high school kids. And the influence he makes his teammates to look up to him. He has confidence and belief in himself.”

Unfortunately, for Sanders, playing as a starter might not come as easily.

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Watson has returned from his injury and has been impressing the new head coach, Todd Monken. It is worth noting that Sanders hasn’t stayed back either. In all, Monken might have to switch between the two, but he has two starting quarterbacks in his QB room, something that should only excite Berea.

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Regardless of what many might think, Sanders has established himself as one of the favorites for those he has inspired. Even the former running back LeSean McCoy stood in his support. Kosar himself has spoken in favor of Sanders, too. And after the 2025 stint, people know that he can perform pretty well under pressure. But can he prove himself in the 2026 season after he has certainly had some first-team reps? That will make or break the case for him in Cleveland.