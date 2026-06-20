Browns Legend’s Deshaun Watson Claim Doesn’t Bode Well for Shedeur Sanders’ Future as Starter

For most of the offseason, Shedeur Sanders faced criticism for a poor performance in his rookie season. Things only got worse when head coach Todd Monken announced a quarterback competition, and the Browns media hailed veteran Deshaun Watson as the starter for the upcoming season. Despite everything, Sanders took the first team rep during the OTAs. Just when things started looking good for the young quarterback, Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas weighed in on the QB competition, making things go back to square one.

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“Coming out of the offseason, it seems like Deshaun Watson is probably going to be the guy going into training camp as the starter,” said Thomas on The Rich Eisen Show, via Instagram. “He looks pretty healthy coming off that Achilles tear that he had. And I think the experience that he has playing football, the arm looks like it’s still there. The legs look like they’ve come back, and that’s one thing that Shedeur doesn’t exactly bring you right now is the ability to scramble.

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“He’s not exceptional at using his legs to get a first down. Although he is very good at scrambling to make plays to be able to throw the football. I think Deshaun right now just gives that offense a little bit more versatility to be able to open things up and be more dynamic. And I think he’ll probably be the guy. If I had to bet who’s going to start more games this season for the Browns, it would be Deshaun.”

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Watson arrived in Cleveland in 2022 and has had only 19 starts since. The league suspended him for 11 games in 2022 over sexual misconduct allegations, limiting him to six games. The following year, he suffered a rotator cuff strain, which also limited him to six games. It was one thing after another for the quarterback.

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Watson suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon against the Cincinnati Bengals in October 2024. Despite undergoing surgery a few days later, he underwent another surgery in January after he re-ruptured the Achilles tendon. Since then, he has not played in any professional games. But he has recovered well and is currently competing against Shedeur Sanders for the Browns’ QB1 spot for the upcoming season. As things stand, he seems to be leading.

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Veteran Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot also claimed that Watson emerged as the favorite to be the starting QB from the voluntary minicamp. ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi also wrote that the veteran QB is “more willing to push the ball downfield than the last time he played competitive football.” His movements have gotten sharper, with better footwork. Observers also noted that the 30-year-old surprised them with his athleticism.

Even head coach Todd Monken called it “one of his superpowers” and praised his footwork. Quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian also lauded his hard work during the offseason.

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“So, the biggest thing for him was being able to translate what we’re doing to something he’s done in the past,” Bajakian said. “He’s an extremely fast processor, very smart guy, he’s been working his butt off.”

The three-time Pro Bowler reached his peak between 2018 and 2020, when he was with the Houston Texans. But since then, he has not recorded a 2,000+ passing yards season. Despite all that, he is a veteran who boasts 17,904 passing yards, 123 touchdown passes, 48 interceptions, and 20 rushing touchdowns to his name. Now, he is looking to return to his Pro Bowl form and improve his stats. While he seems to have the blessings of franchise legend Joe Thomas, Shedeur Sanders’ future as QB1 may not be entirely over.

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How does Shedeur Sanders’ future fare after the latest development?

Shedeur Sanders entered the offseason with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdown passes, and a Pro Bowl nod. Despite being a fifth-round pick, many deemed him to be QB1 for the Cleveland Browns in 2026. But Deshaun Watson’s performance in the offseason changed the narrative. Now, it is the 24-year-old who is trying to catch up to the veteran, who is the clear favorite.

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Although ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on NFL Live that “Shedeur Sanders has bridged the gap at least somewhat,” it does not exactly change the narrative. Regardless, Sanders is giving it his all to win back the starter role. Oyefusi wrote that he “looked more poised in Monken’s offense as time went on,” with the coaches also praising his footwork.

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104110

He also had a better pass completion rate than Watson: 69.9% to Watson’s 67.6%. Sanders had a completion rate, with the former having taken 20 more snaps. Despite Watson seeming to lead the QB race, Sanders still has not given up. The HC hoped to enter training camp having decided on the starting QB. However, both have performed well in the offseason, making it difficult for him to decide.

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As things stand, the final decision will come after the training camp. There are still six weeks left before the training camp kicks off. Monken will need to come up with at least some answers. While reporters and franchise legends are in favor of Watson, some fans are still rooting for Sanders. The latter led the team to three victories last season out of five. So, it remains to be seen who ultimately starts for the Browns in Week 1.