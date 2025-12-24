Locker Room Gives Up on Kevin Stefanski as Shedeur Sanders Addresses Browns Future – Insider

Essentials Inside The Story The Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is blamed for the team's misfortune.

The Browns are knocked out of the playoff-race.

Will Shedeur Sanders leave the Browns?

Despite being the overall No. 2 in the defense, the Cleveland Browns are on a four-game losing streak, with a 3-12 record. While the major blame was on the team’s offense, now their head coach Kevin Stefanski is under fire.

“Kevin didn’t get dumb,” said Lance Reisland on 92.3 The Fan, via X. “What’s happening is his message isn’t getting through. If he is your guy, he can only do with good players, he gonna do it with only certain players, then go out get him those players, if you decided he should coach. Go on get those players. That’s the problem I have more with Andrew Berry than Kevin Stefanski.”

He went on to add, “They have kind of made him change his scheme. If that’s the case, then get rid of him, and get a guy you want to run his scheme.”

As the podcast progressed, visibly upset Lance further added, “This defense could have been a legendary type defense if the offense was adequate, a special team that was adequate. That’s killed them all year. They gotta figure this out as a whole, and for me, it’s more on the people on the field than it is the coaches. Coaches are involved, but this is a player-driven league and a player-driven sport.”

The Cleveland Browns are 30th in both total offense and first downs gained. Shedeur Sanders has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns (six touchdowns and eight interceptions). Their WR1, Jerry Jeudy, has only made 43 receptions for 531 yards and two touchdowns. Out of their 210 third downs, they have made only 70, which is a mere 33.33%.

Even their special teams are completely lacking, having ranked 31st with an average of 23.6 yards per kick return.

However, the Browns’ defense has been exceptional. They are ranked 2nd in total defense, allowing only 277.8 yards per game. So, Kevin Stefanski is not entirely at fault. There are signs of him doing good things in Cleveland, but everyone has already singled him out.

Amid all these, the Browns’ QB Shedeur Sanders spoke about his future with the franchise.

Shedeur Sanders wants to focus on the present, irrespective of what the future holds for him

Shedeur Sanders got his big break with the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. After a brief cameo in Week 11 following Dillon Gabriel’s injury, the quarterback shone the next week. He completed 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown, helping his team win 24-10. However, since then, his form has been shaky. When asked about his future with the Browns, Sanders believed in doing his part rather than focusing on the future.

I think I have to do my part and get some wins,” said Shedeur Sanders on NFL on Fox, via Instagram. “I think I have to do my part and play clean football, and the rest isn’t in my hands. I don’t own the organization, so I can’t promise anything will happen. I’m not God. I can’t dictate what’s going to happen, each and every day, each and every minute. You just got to enjoy what you do have. You got to enjoy the present. Look too deep into the future. Miss the blessings and the lessons you learn from the now.”

It is a great attitude from the quarterback. There are a couple of games left for the Browns, and Sanders’ main focus is on them.

Will Sanders leave the Browns? It’s a possibility, but nothing can be said for certain.

The Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. While their playoff dreams are over, they can still change the shape of playoffs bracket. If they defeat the Steelers, the Ravens’ chance of qualification will significantly increase. Also, Kevin Stefanski and his team will look to end the season on a firm note. It will be interesting to see how things line up for the Browns and whether they drag the Steelers down with them.