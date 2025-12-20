Browns Make Big Shedeur Sanders Announcement For Week 16 Amid QB’s Struggles

Essentials Inside The Story Do the Cleveland Browns want Shedeur Sanders to be the face of the franchise?

The Browns lost to the Bears in Week 15.

Shedeur Sanders is backed up by a Browns insider.

While Shedeur Sanders’ on-field performance is yet to make an impact, the Cleveland Browns are looking to make him the face of the franchise. Well, at least for this Sunday’s giveaway.

“Get to your seat early this Sunday for a chance to win big,” the Cleveland Browns’ post on X said. “Scan the Dawg Tag at your seat to enter for your shot to bring home a jersey signed by @ShedeurSanders and a little something for your pup.”

The update came following a disappointing Week 15 loss to the Chicago Bears. The team is currently struggling to find consistency in the quarterback front. They started the season with Joe Flacco, but he struggled, so the Browns traded him away. Then Dillon Gabriel took over, but he got injured (ruptured Achilles) and could not stay healthy.

After Gabriel’s injury, Shedeur Sanders became the starter. He has shown flashes of talent but has not been consistent. Through his starts, he has thrown for close to 946 yards, just 5 touchdowns, and a pass completion rate of just 52.2%. A clear example was Week 15 against the Chicago Bears. The game saw the Browns lose 31–3. Sanders completed 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He was also sacked five times, and the Browns’ offense looked out of sync.

However, insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that the team management is not planning to switch quarterbacks, and there’s a sense the Browns may stick with Sanders into 2026 despite uneven play. Other coverage highlights that Sanders was drafted later than expected and faced pre-draft criticisms of his mechanics and process.

Insider defends Shedeur Sanders’ concerning Week 15 performance

Despite Sanders’ widely-criticized performance in the 31-3 loss, insider Terry Pluto argued that external factors were largely to blame. The outing was widely labeled one of the worst by the rookie this season, and many pointed to his mistakes as the reason Cleveland could not compete at Soldier Field. However, insider Terry Pluto pushed back on some of that criticism by pointing to the weather and game conditions as a big reason for Sanders’ struggles.

“You know, he hasn’t said a word about the weather or anything or the protection or any of that stuff,” Pluto said, as reported by Cleveland.com. “You could tell he’s been around the block on that. And that to me, for a guy who’s been a celebrity quarterback in college, shows some real maturity. So I’m encouraged by that.”

Pluto argued that these external factors, rather than just raw quarterback play, should temper how harshly people judge Sanders’ Week 15 performance. He stressed that cold-weather games at venues like Soldier Field have historically impacted passing offenses and that this was an important context missing from much of the immediate criticism.