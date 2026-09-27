Browns Make Final Decision Over Shedeur Sanders & Dillion Gabriel Trade Amid Deshaun Watson Concerns, Reports

One after another, quarterbacks have been sidelined, leaving the teams scrambling for answers just as the season begins to take shape. But the Cleveland Browns have two intriguing options at quarterback after Deshaun Watson. Now, with such healthy QB depth suddenly becoming a luxury for them, Cleveland has become an obvious trade partner for QB-needy teams. But the Browns have no intention of trading.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“#Browns have no plans to trade QBs Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel despite all the #NFL QB injuries this season: Browns Insider,” wrote Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

QB-needy teams like the Giants are facing a huge loss after Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury playing just a few minutes in the first quarter of a 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams are also dealing with injuries, pushing their teams towards the idea of pursuing a deal with a team with quarterback depth.

However, Cleveland’s own uncertainty at QB makes trading that depth away a much bigger risk. Deshaun Watson is currently the team’s starter after missing significant time due to injury, while Sanders sits behind him. And that arrangement makes the latter particularly valuable.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Watson’s return doesn’t go as Cleveland has planned, the former Colorado star might have to step up, taking over the bigger role.

Cleveland selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he appeared in eight games as a rookie, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven TDs, and ten INTs. He also made seven starts for the team last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Gabriel’s situation is slightly different. The Browns selected him in the third round, but he is currently on injured reserve because of a back injury. Gabriel ended his rookie year by throwing for 937 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in 10 games.

With Watson and Sanders ahead of him and rookie Taylen Green also in the QB room, Cleveland faces an unusual numbers game once Gabriel is healthy. Most NFL teams don’t carry four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, which makes the Browns’ decision to retain all of their young passers notable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the Browns have reportedly decided that the potential value of keeping Sanders and Gabriel is more than whatever compensation a trade could offer at this point. Sanders provides insurance behind Watson, while Gabriel is another developmental option once he returns from IR.

For now, Cleveland isn’t selling. The league’s QB injuries may have created an obvious market for the Browns’ young quarterbacks, but the team has shown no initiative. And with Watson’s return, holding onto that depth could become increasingly important as the season unfolds.