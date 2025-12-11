Browns Make Final Deshaun Watson Roster Decision & It Impacts Shedeur Sanders’ 2026 QB Battle – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Deshaun Watson’s contract shapes how Cleveland evaluates Shedeur Sanders for 2026.

A massive cap number forces the Browns into long-term roster planning.

Sanders’ late-season runway now carries weight as Cleveland eyes its next-year draft.

Some quarterback competitions are decided on the field, while contracts, salary cap considerations, and long-term strategies influence others. All three factors might shape the upcoming battle for the Cleveland Browns. As Shedeur Sanders showcases his skills for the future and the Browns prepare for yet another offseason overhaul, a crucial decision has already been made that will impact the depth chart for 2026. According to multiple reports, the Browns will keep Deshaun Watson on the roster next season, but not because they expect him to reclaim the job.

Insider Daryl Ruiter delivered the blunt reality. “I don’t know that right now the Browns are in a hurry to play Deshaun… It’s all about cap management at this point,” Ruiter said. He added that Cleveland must keep Watson until March 2027 to split the financial hit of moving on. Cutting him earlier would trigger an unprecedented cap disaster.

This financial burden reshapes the quarterback situation. Although Deshaun Watson is unlikely to see the field this season, he will stay on the roster while the Browns focus on evaluating Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Sanders is set to make his third start this Sunday, while Gabriel has already played the first half of the season. Cleveland aims for both rookies to gain as much experience as possible before the 2026 draft, where they will have two first-round picks.

The plan also explains why the Browns opened Watson’s practice window last week. It wasn’t to put him back in games; it was to prevent a full year away from football while maintaining his role as a veteran presence for the rookies. ESPN noted the Browns believe Watson has contributed to the room’s development, even if his on-field future remains uncertain.

However, the financial implications overshadow everything. Releasing Deshaun Watson before June 1 would cost nearly $135 million in dead money. Even a post-June 1 designation would carry a $53 million hit. His 2026 cap charge of $81.7 million is projected to be the largest in NFL history.

As a result, next year’s competition shifts. Sanders will not be battling Watson for the starting job. He’ll be battling himself, Gabriel, and whatever quarterback Cleveland may draft in 2026, with Deshaun Watson remaining the unavoidable, expensive backdrop.

But Sunday’s loss added another layer, shifting the focus back to the field and to the pressure building around this roster.

Browns exposed again as Sanders shines, but Stefanski’s decisions backfire

Cleveland’s 31-29 loss to the Titans revealed more than just a few weaknesses. It showcased a team that can have explosive moments but struggles to close out games. As the Browns drop to 3-10 with a tough month ahead, the scrutiny on the head coach, the rookie quarterback, and a faltering defense is louder than ever.

Kevin Stefanski didn’t shy away from taking responsibility. “I’m responsible for all of it,” he said after two failed fourth-quarter two-point conversions defined the outcome. His decision to chase points early backfired twice, first on a fumbled snap, then on a wildcat attempt that removed Shedeur Sanders from the field entirely. The analytics may have supported aggression. The execution buried Cleveland.

On a positive note, Sanders had a standout performance, throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing the leadership the Browns desperately needed. However, shining in a loss doesn’t guarantee his future. With Cleveland holding the fourth pick in the 2026 draft, if they’re in a position to snag a top quarterback, the front office will definitely consider it. For Sanders, the path to keeping his job is clear: he needs to win. And with tough matchups against the Bears, Bills, Steelers, and Bengals on the horizon, the pressure is on.

Meanwhile, the defense delivered the most alarming collapse of the day. A Titans offense averaging 15.5 points exploded for 31. A rushing attack ranked 31st in the league pushed Cleveland around for four quarters. Even as Myles Garrett logged his 20th sack, the unit looked disconnected, slow, and unable to match Tennessee’s physicality.

If Sanders is playing for his future, Cleveland’s defense should be, too. Because Sunday didn’t just cost the Browns a game, it raised uncomfortable questions about what, and who, will carry this franchise forward.