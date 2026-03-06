Browns Make $46 Million Deshaun Watson Contract Decision Amid Ty Simpson Visit

Essentials Inside The Story The Browns have restructured Watson’s contract for the fourth time

Watson’s base salary dropped to $1.3 million

Watson to clear for the team’s offseason program in April

Ever since Deshaun Watson signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed deal in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns, things haven’t worked out for him or the franchise. In four years, Watson has only played 19 games with the team and missed the final 10 games of the 2024 season after sustaining an Achilles injury in Week 7 against the Bengals. And now, in his fifth year with the team, the latest move comes as another contract restructuring while the Dawg Pound awaits his comeback to the gridiron.

“Browns are restructuring Deshaun Watson’s contract today to lower his $80.716 cap charge in time to become compliant for the start of the league year,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reports. “It gives the Browns flexibility to sign free agents.”

Watson now has a base salary of $ 1.3 million, down from the original $46 million. $43.656 million of his payday now comes as a signing bonus. Add another $1.3 million guaranteed money, and this move gives Cleveland about $36 million in cap space.

The Browns were around $17.1 million over the cap before this move, as the $80.716 million cap charge from Watson’s contract represented 24.8% of Cleveland’s cap.

Speaking of Watson’s return to the playing squad, new head coach Todd Monken hinted at keeping the door open for the QB. While General Manager Andrew Berry praised Watson’s offseason drive.

“We believe in competition at every spot,” Berry said at the NFL Combine. “That’s no different than quarterback. Deshaun’s been working really hard. He’s been working his tail off.”

Back in 2022, the Browns likely pulled off one of the worst NFL trades in league history when they sent six draft picks, including three first-round selections, to the Texans in exchange for Deshaun Watson.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Sep 22, 2024 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson 4 walks off the field before the game between the Browns and the New York Giants at Huntington Bank Field.

The franchise pulled off the trade when Watson was surrounded by legal troubles, as he was facing multiple lawsuits for se–al misconduct. At the time of the trade, the Browns’ front office had complete faith in their newly signed QB. However, three years later, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitted that the move came with a huge disappointment.

During the NFL owners’ meeting in Florida (2025), Haslam told the reporters, “We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun.” He further added, “We thought we had the quarterback; we didn’t, and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. We’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole. … [The trade] was an entire organization decision, and it ends with Dee and I, so hold us accountable.”

In December 2025, the Browns opened the 21-day practice window for Watson, but after three weeks of limited participation, he went back to the physically unable to perform list. If the reports are to be believed, Watson will be fully cleared for the start of the team’s formal offseason program in April.

For now, Cleveland has the flexibility to add veteran free agents heading into the new league year. But the bigger question for this franchise isn’t who arrives in free agency. Rather, it’s who might come calling in April’s draft.

A new name at the top of Cleveland’s board: Ty Simpson

On the same day Cleveland cleared Watson’s cap burden, the Browns hosted Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson for a Top 30 pre-draft visit. Simpson is widely regarded as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft behind Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza.

Simpson threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns as Alabama’s starter in 2025. He had already met with the Arizona Cardinals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the New York Jets at the NFL Combine before heading to Cleveland. Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has already left quite the impression on Simpson, but the Browns could also make a strong case for him.

Simpson reportedly has known Browns head coach Todd Monken for years now as a family friend. Additionally, Cleveland holds picks at Nos. 6 and 24 (first-rounders), and No. 39 (a second-rounder) in the 2026 draft, giving them multiple windows to land a franchise signal-caller.

January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 walks to the locker room after leaving the game during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Their QB room also holds Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel alongside Watson. Sanders and Gabriel both saw action as rookies last season, but still require considerable time and reps to develop into reliable starters.

Alongside Simpson, Cleveland also hosted Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate for a Top 30 visit, underscoring the team’s aggressive draft approach on offense. Watson, meanwhile, continues to work on his intense training to win the starting job once the OTAs and other offseason programs begin.

Cleveland’s Thursday was a study in parallel planning. They’ve restructured the past while scouting for the future. Deshaun Watson’s contract has been patched four times now, and each time the Browns have tried to push forward. Whether the next chapter runs through Ty Simpson or someone else, it looks like Cleveland is finally done standing still.