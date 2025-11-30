Who Is Singing the National Anthem at 49ers vs. Browns? Life, Net Worth, & More About Max Stak

Essentials Inside The Story Teen musician to perform national anthem at Browns vs. 49ers

Rising Ohio rocker building momentum with StakHouse band

Young guitarist’s viral Browns performances boost his profile

The Cleveland Browns will face a tough challenge in their Week 13 home game against the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams have an even 1-1 record in their last two matchups. However, this time, the 8-4 Niners will be looking to charge into the playoff picture with force. But before the showdown, there’s a special performance lined up for fans at Huntington Bank Field.

A young Ohio artist, Max Stak, will take the field to sing the national anthem. So, let’s take a look at exactly who this rising musician is.

Who Is Max Stak? National Anthem Performer At 49ers vs. Browns

Max Stakolich is a 15-year-old singer and guitarist from Rocky River, Ohio. He’s a middle schooler at the School of Rock and has already performed in more than a dozen concerts. Must admit, impressive for a 15-year-old. His band, StakHouse, includes fellow School of Rock musicians whom he personally recruited. Together, they bring an energetic rock sound to stages across Ohio.

If you follow Cleveland sports, you may have already seen Max in action. He has performed for the Browns, Cavaliers, Guardians, Monsters, and even the Columbus Crew. He also jams at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Garage stage. In March, Max and StakHouse released their first album, Anthems for the Irritated. For someone this young, doesn’t that show serious drive?

What is Max Stak’s net worth in 2025?

While Max Stak is just 15, not much about his earnings or net worth is public information. His parents, Brian and Jen Stakolich, prefer to keep that part of his life private. But they openly acknowledge his musical gifts. And when you look at his achievements, it’s clear he’s building momentum.

Max Stak’s music career, awards, and achievements

Max Stak has credited his grandmother for sparking his love for music. She played Beatles songs for him when he was younger, and he fell in love with their sound. He then picked up the guitar at age 4 and joined the School of Rock at age 7. That early start clearly shaped his musical journey.

The young musician recruited members for his band, StakHouse, in middle school. The band used to meet at the Stakolich home every Friday to jam. But Max Stat’s band soon started learning covers and slowly built a solid setlist. They have performed at local venues like the Kent Blues Festival and even made it to the Global Citizen Fest in New York City.

In May 2024, Max Stak’s band began crafting original songs. By recording at the Suma Recording Studio, they shaped five original tracks that became their debut EP. Their sound blends catchy pop-style vocals with rock-driven instrumentals. Even while juggling school and jam sessions with his band, Stak has made it clear that he has a more focused vision for his musical career.

“My future goals are to continue to get better at all genres of music,” said Max Stat in an interview back in 2024. “I also want to play at some large venues outside of Ohio, like Coachella, and eventually attend the Berklee College of Music or the Musicians Institute in California.”

Stak has already secured endorsements with EarthQuaker Devices and S.I.T. Strings, both Ohio-based companies. These are big steps for any young artist. But Stak took his parents’ passion for the Browns to an entirely different level when he got the chance to play in the team’s games.

What other performances has Max Stak done at major sporting events?

Max Stak has already shared the stage with rock legend Zakk Wylde, Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist, during a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed Browns game. But his talent first caught widespread attention when he performed a fiery guitar solo of AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” for the Browns. His performance came at a Thursday Night Football game between the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. He was just 12 back then, but the video of his performance went viral across social media platforms.

Since then, Max Stak has played his guitar at more than six Browns games. But now, fans will see him perform the national anthem for the first time during the Browns vs. 49ers game on November 30.