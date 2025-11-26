Mom Pilar Sanders Makes Feelings Clear on Shedeur Sanders’ Comparison to Barack Obama

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has only one NFL start, but he’s already turning heads. He threw for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first NFL start, then fired back at his critics. While some wanted him to tone it down, others have loved his attitude and passion for the game. Now his mother, Pilar Sanders, has jumped into the conversation.

In her Instagram story, Pilar just reacted with floating heart emojis to a post that boldly compared Shedeur Sanders to former President Barack Obama. The graphic attached to the post showed a photoshopped image of Shedeur at a presidential podium with Obama standing behind him.

The graphic also described Shedeur as “The most powerful Black man since Barack Obama.”

Shedeur’s mother shared the post in her story, making her pride loud and clear. Can you blame her? When your son is being mentioned alongside a former president, that’s a moment any parent would celebrate.

The bold caption with the post further read, “Kendrick Perkins says Shedeur Sanders is the MOST POWERFUL black man since Barack Obama 😳.”

