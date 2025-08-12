Myles Garrett Breaks Promise in Repeat Violation After Browns DE Caught Speeding

“Not smart, just not smart, and it’s something that we’ve addressed with him.” Browns GM Andrew Berry said back in June when their young rookie Shedeur Sanders got caught speeding. Athletes pushing the gas pedal too hard? Yeah, it’s nothing new, and fans hate it. This isn’t just an NFL thing, soccer, baseball, you name it, stars keep making the same reckless move. Take Tyreek Hill, just last season, Miami police pulled him over for zooming 60 mph (per police records) in a 20 mph zone. And the Browns? Well, they’ve got their own history with speed demons. Fast forward to now, and someone might’ve forgotten a big promise they made a while back.

Again. And that someone? Well, he is none other than the Browns’ star DE Myles Garrett. Just three years ago, the Browns’ star walked away from a terrifying crash after his Porsche 911 flipped multiple times, all because he was speeding. Back then, he swore he’d learned his lesson. “This will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving,” he said in 2022. “Don’t take anything for granted. Be grateful that I’m still able to be here and just take my time.”

Well… guess some lessons don’t stick. Early Saturday morning, right after the Browns landed back in Cleveland from their preseason game in Charlotte, Garrett got another speeding ticket, this time for hitting 100 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Cops pulled him over in Strongsville at 2:01 a.m., slapped him with a $250 fine, and sent him on his way. And if you’re thinking Wait, didn’t this already happen?, you’re right. This makes his eighth speeding ticket since 2017, including that time he got popped for 120 mph one day and 105 miles per hour the next.

The worst part? He was this close to disaster before. When his Porsche flipped, cops said he and his passenger only survived because they wore seatbelts. You’d think that alone would make him pump the brakes, literally. Now, the Browns know, and they’ll have to deal with it this week while prepping for joint practices in Philly.

Myles Garrett’s speed problem lingers

You’d think nearly totaling a Porsche, walking away with a sprained shoulder, a biceps strain, a cut wrist, and a banged-up head, would be enough to scare anyone straight. For Myles Garrett, it did… for a while. Back in 2022, after his car flipped multiple times, he called himself lucky. “Definitely grateful to be here with what I saw, the pictures,” he said at the time. “It was a hell of an event.” He even talked about guardian angels, about lost loved ones watching over him, about how the wreck reminded him how fragile life really is.

Fast forward to now, and that lesson seems to have faded in the rearview. What makes this sting even more? The Browns need Garrett to be more than just a star pass rusher; they need him to be a leader. Just five months ago, owner Jimmy Haslam challenged him to step up, especially after handing him a monster $40 million-a-year extension. “What we’ve challenged Myles on is, by his practice habits, by his actions, etc., to become a real leader of the team,” Haslam said.

via Imago FILE – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens. Jan. 4 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, file)

Garrett didn’t just nod along; he embraced it. “I’ll take the reins and I’ll be that guy,” he vowed. He talked about setting the tone, about chasing a Super Bowl, about being the best version of himself every single day. But here’s the thing about leadership: it’s not just what you say in press conferences. It’s what you do when no one’s watching, or in this case, when you’re behind the wheel at 2 a.m.

And Garrett isn’t the only one who’s had this problem. Rookie Shedeur Sanders got popped twice for speeding this summer, once for 101 mph, before promising to slow down. “I definitely learned not to drive fast at all,” he said. The irony? Two years ago, Garrett’s crash was the exact kind of wake-up call Berry was talking about. Now, with another ticket in his pocket, the question isn’t just about fines or team discipline, it’s whether Cleveland’s franchise player can actually practice what he preaches.