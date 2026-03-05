Myles Garrett Charged With 9th Offense Since Being Drafted by Browns in 2017

Essentials Inside The Story Myles Garrett has once again made headlines following another off-field incident.

The Browns star’s driving record continues to draw attention.

A bold offseason idea involving Garrett is also making waves.

For the ninth time since entering the NFL, Myles Garrett’s driving has landed him in legal trouble, continuing a troubling off-field pattern for the Browns’ star. The Cleveland Browns defensive end was reportedly cited again for speeding in Ohio. While the issue has drawn renewed attention around the league, it remains to be seen whether the Browns will take any further action.

Authorities reportedly cited Myles Garrett for speeding again, marking the ninth ticket he has received in Ohio since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017. This latest incident happened around 1:35 a.m. on Interstate 71 North in Congress Township, Wayne County.

According to reports, Garrett was driving his green 2024 Porsche at 94 mph in a 70 mph zone. He has been ordered to appear in Wayne County Municipal Court on March 10, though that appearance can be waived if he chooses to pay the ticket, which is said to be a little over $100.

This is not the first time Garrett has been pulled over for speeding. Back in August 2025, just hours after the Browns’ preseason opener, an officer reportedly clocked him driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone on I-71 in Strongsville.

Back then, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the situation.

“Extremely disappointing,” Stefanski said before the Browns’ joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. “It’s been addressed with Myles and with the football team. He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others.”

Garrett’s most serious driving incident happened on September 26, 2022. He and a female passenger were injured when his Porsche went off the road in Sharon Township and rolled over several times. He was later cited for failing to control his vehicle while driving at an unsafe speed on wet and slippery roads.

“This will definitely be a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving,” Garrett said after that incident. “Don’t take anything for granted. Be grateful that I’m still able to be here and take my time.”

While Garrett’s history of reckless driving is a concern on its own, it’s also fueling speculation about his long-term future in Cleveland, with some analysts proposing bold trade scenarios.

Myles Garrett Trade Rumors Heat Up After Tannenbaum’s Lions Idea

When asked to name one bold move this offseason, ESPN analyst and former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum suggested a big trade idea involving Myles Garrett and the Detroit Lions.

“Two first-round picks and Jameson Williams to the (Cleveland Browns). Who says no, Greeny?” Tannenbaum proposed on Get Up. “If you’re the Lions, you go to the Super Bowl with Aidan Hutchinson, Myles Garrett, and that offense. And if you’re the Browns, you have such a big rebuild. Two first-round picks and get a young, explosive player. Seventeen touchdowns in his career, 17 yards per catch. You need so many weapons. You need so many holes to fill. If I’m the Browns, I do that to start the massive rebuild.”

Tannenbaum’s proposal isn’t just about offloading a problem; it’s about the massive return a player of Garrett’s caliber could command. After all, he’s the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who just set an NFL record with 23 sacks, making him one of the most valuable assets in the league. The seven-time Pro Bowler can prove to be a reliable defensive end for the Lions to pair with Hutchinson.

The financial implications make this trade highly complicated. Garrett signed a $160 million extension last offseason. According to Spotrac, trading Myles Garrett before June 1 would come with significant financial consequences for Cleveland. The Browns would take on roughly $40.8 million in dead cap for 2026, while also forfeiting about $16.1 million in cap space.

Delaying the move until after June 1 would create an even heavier financial burden. In that scenario, Cleveland would be left with approximately $85 million in dead cap in 2026 and another $25 million in 2027, while also sacrificing around $60 million in cap space for 2026.

Detroit would also need to navigate salary cap concerns if such a deal were considered. Following the David Montgomery trade and the release of Graham Glasgow, the Lions are currently projected to be about $6.5 million over the 2026 salary cap.

Detroit also has young players to sign to extensions and other free agency decisions to make. Because of their financial issues, a trade like this is very complicated for them.