Myles Garrett Makes Immediate Request to Lawrence Taylor After Giants Legend’s Strong Endorsement

Despite all the trade rumors swirling around Myles Garrett, he’s out there, leaving the Browns fans thrilled with his performances. After that five-sack game against the Patriots, he isn’t slowing down. In the next three games, he racked up eight more sacks and 13 tackles. Week 12 against the Raiders? Garrett not only helped Cleveland claim a comfortable 24-10 victory, but he also piled up three sacks, two forced fumbles, six QB hits, and five tackles. And now, when he received the stamp of approval from the G.O.A.T. Lawrence Taylor, Garrett responded with a wish of his own.

“Would love to hear it in person,” Garrett said to the reporters. “I know it comes from him, but I like to meet him and get that opportunity, get some wisdom from the man himself, but it’s a hell of an honor.”

Calling the shoutout from Taylor a “hell of an honor”, well, Garrett’s demand to hear his praise from a legend like Taylor in person seems justified for so many reasons.

After that insane Week 12 performance, Garrett rightfully snagged the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. And get this. He just smashed Taylor’s old NFL record with six straight seasons of 12+ sacks, hitting the mark after a four-sack game against the Ravens in Week 11.

Both are absolute legends of the pass rush, with Garrett sitting at 120.5 career sacks through 2025, chasing Taylor’s 132.5. In multi-sack games, only LT had more three-sack performances in a season than Garrett’s current pace. But with that hardware to match the hype? Garrett seems close to catching up.

Multiple Pro Bowls, All-Pro nods, and a 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award put him in the same conversation as Taylor. And now LT’s approval? Totally well deserved.

Myles Garrett received a “tip of the hat” from a former Giants defensive lineman

After that game against Baltimore, Myles Garrett won many hearts, even though Cleveland lost 23-16. He recorded four sacks and five total tackles. All five tackles were solos, which shows his ability to singlehandedly make a difference. After such a clutch performance, he was able to get past Lawrence Taylor. This compelled the former Giant to get to social media and praise Garrett for breaching such a long-standing milestone.

“Ton of respect for this dude goes about his business…” Taylor shared, “he’s been doing it on another level for a long time now… there’s only so many who truly after gameplans and keep the other side up @ night. Keep doing your thing, Myles!!!”

Myles Garrett is like a man on a mission this year. With 18 sacks through 12 games, he’s eyeing the NFL single-season sack record of 22.5 held by former Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Steelers‘ T.J. Watt. He only needs five more in his final six games. And honestly, with 14 sacks in his last five games? He’s on pace for 27-28 sacks, which could have him smashing the record before week 17.

“I don’t even think about it as a want, I just think about something that I’m going to knock down,” Garrett said Friday as the Browns prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. “It’s already been written in my mind that it’s going just how far I’m going to take it. So, just going to go out there and do what I do, and whatever number I end up at.”

As for the Browns, Garrett already shattered his own franchise mark of 16 sacks. With performances like these and legends rooting for him, Browns fans…buckle up…history is in the making.