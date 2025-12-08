Myles Garrett Makes Troubling Admission on Browns’ Defense After Downplaying NFL Sack Record

The Cleveland Browns’ 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 raised serious questions about the Browns’ defense. Cleveland entered the matchup allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, yet the unit shockingly surrendered 184 net rushing yards. So after the loss, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not mince words when addressing the poor outing.

“I don’t even know what to tell you,” Myles Garrett told reporters. “It’s not who we are. It’s hard to tell you right now, you know, what it was that feels, you know, one thing in particular, but it just wasn’t us.”

Myles Garrett sounded frustrated and visibly disappointed as he made this troubling admission about the struggles of Cleveland’s defense against the run. The Browns were expected to dominate in the trenches, but instead, they lost control of the game’s most crucial area.

