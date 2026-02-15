Myles Garrett Pens Valentine’s Day Message to Chloe Kim After Snowboarder Shares Doubts Over Browns Star

Essentials Inside The Story A playful exchange between Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim grabbed fans’ attention.

Garrett made a notable appearance during Kim’s recent career milestone.

Their public moments continue to show a growing, easy chemistry.

Myles Garrett didn’t let Valentine’s Day pass quietly as he put his feelings for Chloe Kim on full display with a message that landed just after the snowboard superstar joked she still has a few doubts about the Browns star.

“So proud of you! I’m thankful that I get to be by your side watching the extraordinary things you do.” Garrett posted on Instagram, “You fought through so much to even get to this point, and you earned everything and more. The (GOAT), my love and my Valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day, babe.”

He posted the caption with a carousel of photos of Kim from her time in the Winter Olympic Games, along with a screenshot from their video call, giving fans a low-key peek into their relationship.

Kim later responded with a heartfelt comment, thanking him for his constant support, presence, and love.

“My love!! Thank you for dealing with my craziness over the last couple of months,” Kim replied on his post. “Grateful for you, forever my Valentine.”

Their playful back-and-forth started after the snowboarder shared a story on Instagram earlier. She shared a picture of the Browns star, Garrett, on her Instagram story and captioned it playfully:

“Update: still haven’t been asked, but I think we are each other’s Valentines, maybe.”

This has fans watching every post like it’s part romance, part roast, and all public. This isn’t the first time Kim has teased Garrett on social media. On February 11, she posted a picture of them together on her story, where she was seen touching his face and telling him something.

She captioned it, “me scolding him for not bringing the sunscreen I bought him”.

Kim, the snowboarder and two-time Olympic gold medalist, first began dating Garrett after they were spotted making an appearance at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan in May 2025.

Kim started dropping hints about their relationship in August after she was seen visiting Garrett at training camp and posting videos of herself cheering him on through her Instagram Stories.

In September, Kim posted pictures from a boating trip, including one that seemed to be of Garrett’s back. By November, Chloe Kim was seen wishing Myles Garrett good luck before a game in a video the Cleveland Browns shared on Instagram, confirming the two were dating.

Their public confirmation was just the beginning, as Garrett soon demonstrated the depth of his support on an international stage during Kim’s Olympic run.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim calls Browns star Myles Garrett her support system

Chloe Kim has won a silver medal in the women’s halfpipe event of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Just a month before the Games, she dislocated her shoulder while training in Switzerland, and for a moment, it looked like she might not even be able to compete. Thankfully, the injury wasn’t as serious as first feared, and Chloe later shared that she’d be good to go. And clearly, she made the most of it.

Chloe was supported in person by Browns star Myles Garrett as he flew to Italy shortly after winning his second Defensive Player of the Year award in the past three seasons.

Garrett was by Chloe’s side as he cheered her on from the stands while wearing a jacket with Chloe’s face on it, as he took photos while she created another Olympic moment. Chloe later opened up about Garrett’s supportive presence.

“I mean, it’s so fun,” Chloe Kim shared on Today when talking about having Garrett. “He’s truly my best friend. He’s such an amazing addition to my support system. It’s very special, cause I feel like he gets it, he gets what it’s like to be in this position, he gets what it’s like to be an athlete. He understands the pressure and all of that. So, he’s been an amazing person, and, yeah, he’s my rock, my best friend, I’m excited.”

He knows exactly what it’s like to perform under pressure at the highest level. The five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler is coming off a dominant season that earned him the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award after he broke the single-season sack record with his 23rd sack on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Garrett is set to gear up for another NFL season under new Browns head coach Todd Monken, while Kim, still just 25, has plenty of competition ahead. With such strong mutual support, their bond appears as formidable as their athletic careers.