Myles Garrett Puts Aaron Rodgers on Notice as Browns Star Looks to Make History Against Steelers

Essentials Inside The Story Myles Garrett is sitting on the edge of an all-time sack record, and he's openly eyeing Aaron Rodgers, a moment that could define his career

Cleveland's home-field advantage and Garrett's past dominance there clash with a Steelers team that's quietly protected its QB well

With division stakes, legacy talk, and two hard-nosed coaches fully locked in, Sunday is about who blinks first when history is on the line

It’s almost the end of the 2025 season, and Myles Garrett has his sights set on the NFL’s single-season sack record. For that, he now wants a legendary quarterback to be his victim. As the Cleveland Browns wait for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Huntington Bank Field, their defensive end made the week even more interesting by warning the veteran Super Bowl winner, Aaron Rodgers.

“It’d be special. He’s legendary himself, and it’s a legendary record I’m here chasing. So, that’d be a great one to put a picture on the wall with,” the Browns star said on December 26.

The Steelers are watching carefully. Garrett has not sacked Rodgers in two career games. Even in their first matchup of this season at Acrisure Stadium, he had only two assisted tackles. But the home games have been different. The Browns have won the last two home games against the Black and the Gold, with the defensive end recording five sacks.

While Myles Garrett tried hard to achieve the record against the Buffalo Bills in the Week 16 matchup, left tackle Dion Dawkins held him off. Still, he was given a point five sack and now has 22 sacks from 15 games. He is now just half a sack away from Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt’s record of 22.5 sacks.

On the other hand, the Steelers’ offensive protection has done a great job of protecting Rodgers. They have been solid, having allowed Rodgers to be sacked only 25 times in 14 games, which ranks 18th in the league. They now have a tough assignment on the road. Myles Garrett has set three conditions for his record, and all of those could happen on Sunday, December 28.

It should be a home game

Against an elite quarterback

(And) must come in a win

If the home team wins, it would be a huge setback for the AFC North’s top team. But they are also preparing hard for the matchup.

Mike Tomlin & co. ready for Myles Garrett

The Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin, has heard the chants about his firing this season. Yet, his focus remains intact on winning games. He also understands the big record and has made plans for the game.

“Myles Garrett has certainly been an issue for us in that venue,” Tomlin said. “So we understand the gravity of what we’re going into and how they engineer victory and who’s significant in doing so. He’s at the doorstep of history, and so we certainly have respect for that.”

As the visitors come prepared, Myles Garrett is also preparing to put pressure on the Steelers quarterback. He knows that the veteran QB throws the ball fast (2.62 seconds), so the Browns star wants to rush him without giving open spaces to pass and force him to take a second look at his players.

In the end, it comes down to the hope of breaking the record. While Myles Garrett has repeatedly said that he is not feeling any pressure, both sides will feel the heat after the kickoff. The record is now the talk of the entire league.