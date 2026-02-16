Myles Garrett Reveals 6-Figure Present for GF Chloe Kim After Olympics Medal

Essentials Inside The Story Myles Garrett surprised his girlfriend, Chloe Kim, with a lavish Valentine’s Day gift.

Kim shared photos of the gift on social media.

The couple has become more open publicly about their relationship in recent months.

Cleveland Browns‘ Myles Garrett truly went all out this Valentine’s Day, and he had the perfect reason to. His girlfriend, Chloe Kim, recently competed in the women’s snowboard halfpipe. To celebrate her big win, Garrett surprised Kim with an extravagant, custom-made gift reportedly worth six figures.

Kim shared a photo of herself with her new ride, a brand-new custom pink Ford Bronco with her initials stitched into the seats. She shared this wholesome moment with her fans, posting the stunning car, wrapped with a white bow, on her Instagram story.

“I’m obsessed,” she captioned. Garrett later reposted that story with a kiss emoji.

Looking closely at Kim’s new ride, it is a baby-pink 1966 Ford Bronco, a build-to-order car with an estimated six-figure price tag of around $239,000, depending on the exact configuration and finish choices. But at the end of the day, it is the details that truly stole the show, especially Kim’s ‘CK’ initials on the white seats.

According to netizens, Garrett gave the car to his girlfriend as a gift after her silver medal win in the women’s halfpipe event at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Notably, this win meant even more because Kim had dislocated her shoulder while training in Switzerland, which left her Olympic status in doubt before the games.

The timing of Garrett’s gesture also suggests that it could be a Valentine’s Day present.

Speaking of which, a few days ago, Kim jokingly complained on her Instagram story that Garret hasn’t asked her out for Valentine’s yet.

She shared a picture of Garrett on her Instagram story and captioned it, “Update: still haven’t been asked, but I think we are each other’s Valentines, maybe.”

Garrett didn’t let that slide; he doubled down with a romantic message.

“So proud of you! I’m thankful that I get to be by your side watching the extraordinary things you do.” Garrett posted on his Instagram, “You fought through so much to even get to this point, and you earned everything and more. The (GOAT), my love and my Valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day, babe.”

The couple really never misses a chance to celebrate each other’s wins and milestones. For fans, the excitement of seeing what they’ll do next on and off the field never really fades.

Chloe Kim’s Valentine’s Day post for Myles Garrett screams wholesome

Kim kept her Valentine’s Day post simple and cute, but it made their relationship feel official.

She shared a few pictures of her with Garrett and wrote, “blinked and suddenly I had a Valentine ❤️.”

But what caught everyone’s attention was the T-shirt Garrett was wearing in one of the pictures.

It boldly read, “I LOVE MY SUPER HOT GIRLFRIEND SO PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM ME,” and Kim made sure everyone knew she bought it for him, adding in the caption, “and yes, I bought him the shirt.”

To that, Garrett replied, “Still waiting for you to wear my shirt.”

They reportedly sparked the relationship rumors in May 2025 when they were spotted attending an anime award show together in Japan.

Later in August, Kim added more fuel to the speculation by visiting Garrett at training camp and sharing Instagram Stories. By September, there were even more hints, including a boating photo that was shared by Kim, which seemed to show Garrett.

And by November, it was pretty much official after a video of Kim wishing him luck before a game surfaced online. Amid dropping hints on Instagram through stories and posts, Myles Garrett also joined her in Italy, showing strong support during her Olympic run.

Between their on-field achievements, heartfelt captions, thoughtful gifts, and the way they constantly show up to support each other, their connection speaks for itself.