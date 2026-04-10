Myles Garrett Risks Million-Dollar Loss After Skipping Browns’ Offseason Program Amid Trade Rumors

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett, the franchise’s single-season sack leader, was notably absent as the team kicked off its offseason program. By missing these early sessions, Garrett is putting a $1 million workout bonus from his 2026 contract at risk.

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“Garrett’s contract, a copy of which PFT has reviewed, includes a $1 million workout bonus for 2026,” Mike Florio reported. “And while the payment is fully guaranteed, it still must be earned. To earn it, Garrett must participate in 84.375 percent of the offseason workout sessions, participate in all minicamps, participate in all OTA days, and timely report to training camp.”

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Back in March, Garrett agreed to a historic extension that averages $40 million per year, with $123.5 million guaranteed. That deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback the league has ever seen, and it still keeps him earning at that elite level annually.

However, that massive deal doesn’t guarantee every cent. If Garrett doesn’t reach that 84.375 percent participation rate and skips important team events like minicamp and OTAs, the Browns can deduct $1 million from his 2026 salary. So, even though he has a lot of money on the line, there are still some strings attached.

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However, new head coach Todd Monken isn’t worried at all.

“First of all, as I’ve said this before, this is voluntary for our players to be here,” Monken said this week. “I think if you asked every coach in the NFL, would they like every player to be there? That, of course. I think there are certain parts of what we do from a connection standpoint that I think are important to be here for. From a schematic standpoint, from a work standpoint, not so much.”

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Even though Garrett missed the start of the offseason workouts, Monken is confident that his star player will be ready when it counts.

Garrett earned this trust following his incredible season in which he recorded 23 sacks, breaking the NFL record previously held by Michael Strahan. And now, not surprisingly, Garrett is thinking bigger.

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“I’m going to take that down, and I prefer that I take it down here in the next five years,” the 30-year-old Garrett told in an exclusive interview with Casino Guru News in February. “That is definitely on my mind to go out there and get. That’s a goal I’ve had for years now since college.”

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Meanwhile, there’s more to consider. Garrett has often mentioned his dream of winning a Super Bowl ring, and right now, people don’t see Cleveland as a serious contender. By skipping workouts and putting that bonus at risk, he might be suggesting that looking for a new team could be his best chance at getting a championship ring.

Are Browns considering a Myles Garrett trade?

The Cleveland Browns have had a busy offseason, kicking things off with a big shift in coaching. They decided to part ways with Kevin Stefanski and brought in Todd Monken to steer the team in a new direction. The main aim for Cleveland now is clear: to rise above the league’s lower ranks and make a return to the AFC playoffs.

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Meanwhile, talk among fans in the Dawg Pound has shifted recently. Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk caught attention this week when he talked about what’s next for Myles Garrett.

“Mixed signals continue to emerge from Cleveland about the future of defensive end Myles Garrett,” Florio wrote on X. “The team says he’s not getting traded… but they redo his contract in a way that would make it easier to trade him… it just feels like there’s an opening. There’s an opportunity for someone to make the Browns an offer they can’t refuse.”

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That contrast has only added more fuel to the speculation. Of course, moving Garrett would not come cheap.

Many analysts still think he’s the top player in the league, so any trade would have to bring back a huge haul. However, as Cleveland rebuilds, acquiring future draft picks and young players may prove more beneficial in the long run than relying solely on one star defender to turn things around.

For now, though, it doesn’t seem like anything is happening. The Browns haven’t made any solid decisions yet, and things are still uncertain. So right now, we’re just waiting to see if these discussions lead to real changes.