Myles Garrett’s Comments on Potential Eagles Trade Resurface Amid Rumors of Browns Departure

Myles Garrett is the kind of gift that keeps on giving, mostly nightmares to the Browns’ top brass. Rumors concerning his departure from Cleveland and a looming trade deadline present a spectacular opportunity at overreaction with several teams taking an interest in the defensive end. But none more than the Philadelphia Eagles. As far as Garrett is concerned, the feeling is mutual.

“I’m not gonna stay too attached to any one team at this point,” the defensive end had mentioned back in February, after confirming that the Eagles, Detroit Lions, and the Washington Commanders pursued him after his trade request. “My fate isn’t really in my hands, but [Philadelphia] would be a hell of a destination.”

You might remember, Garrett actually requested a trade around Super Bowl week after the last season ended with a 3-14 record. Then, just when it seemed like he might force his way out, he surprised everyone by signing a four-year, $160 million extension, seemingly putting the drama to rest. Except that the drama never really went away.

Amid another Browns season now standing at 2-6, the premier pass rusher is looking like he’s ready for the exit. This was clearly evident when Garrett publicly stated his frustrations after a record 5-sack game vs the New England Patriots in Week 8 that ended in a loss.

“I would throw the whole performance away for a win,” he had noted.

Now, with the November 4 trade deadline presenting another opportunity for escape, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Robinson reports how Garrett has managed to attract the right kind of attention.

“Rumor going around…that Howie Roseman and the Eagles are super hot after Myles Garrett,” Robinson said last week. “That Howie would give up, like, three first-round picks for him.”

However, from a financial standpoint, moving Garrett would be a headache for Cleveland. As per reports, a trade would result in $19.6 in dead cap for 2025 and $41.1 million in 2026. If they trade him in the offseason instead, after June 1, the team would be assigned $15.5 million in dead cap for 2026, and $25.5 million for 2027, a comparatively better figure.

Philadelphia could take on most of the deal, sure, but the Browns would still be stuck paying for a player who’s no longer terrorizing quarterbacks in orange and brown.

That said, looks like Garrett’s name is not the only one on the table.

The Browns are also willing to ship Rayshawn Jenkins

According to reporter Jordan Schultz, the Browns are also listening to offers for safety Rayshawn Jenkins. The veteran joined the Browns in May and has quietly been a steady piece of the rotation. Through eight games, he’s logged 21 tackles (10 solo) and an interception.

He’s been rotating behind Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman. Additionally, Cleveland’s got some depth there, with Donovan McMillon and Damontae Kazee waiting in the wings, which makes Jenkins expendable.

He’s not alone, either. Tight end David Njoku, defensive tackle Shelby Harris, and maybe Garrett, all might be on their way out. The Browns have already dealt Joe Flacco and Greg Newsome, so it’s clear what this front office values now: draft capital. Is that the right strategy?

But here’s the thing: if you’re going to tear down, you need to tear down the right side of the ball. Cleveland’s two wins this year have come almost entirely because of their defense. Myles Garrett’s been amazing, and Jenkins has been one of the few steady hands in the secondary. Shipping both out might stock the draft cupboard, but it sure won’t make the 2025 Browns better in any way that matters.