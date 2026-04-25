Neighbors Complain Over Browns Minicamp Noise as HC Todd Monken Sends Defiant Message: “If They Don’t Like It, They Can Move”

The Cleveland Browns had their first official minicamp with HC Todd Monken, but there were a few objections along the way. While Myles Garrett not being there did raise a lot of questions, it seemed like the Browns had other problems to deal with in their minicamp, which was held on April 21 at Berea, Ohio. Unfortunately, they were interrupted by the neighbors’ complaints about the loud music during the camp, but that did not seem to bother Monken, as he had a simple response to those who had a complaint.

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“The neighbors complained, and we didn’t care,” said Todd Monken during the press conference on Saturday, via College Transfer Portal. “We pumped up the music louder; if they don’t like it, they can move.”

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Monken had previously worked with the Browns in 2019 as the offensive coordinator and somewhat knows how the franchise does business. While notable names like Myles Garrett, Jerry Jeudy, and Denzel Ward were absent, Monken did not slack off. On his first camp as the HC, he tried to keep it light and create a fun environment for the players.

He mentioned that the atmosphere in Berea was great. The weather was a plus point as the players were also in good spirits. To help everyone get into the rhythm, loud music was being played at the training camp.

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Irrespective of the complaints, the voluntary minicamp turned out to be a success, and the HC also got to see the quarterbacks firsthand.

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Todd Monken has high hopes for the quarterbacks’ room

The quarterbacks’ room has been a major issue for the Cleveland Browns. With three quarterbacks at hand, Dillon Gabriel, Deshaun Watson, and Shedeur Sanders, there is still an uncertainty as to who the starter is going to be among the three. However, having seen the QBs firsthand at the minicamp, Monken shared his observations.

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“Being out there with the guys and getting a little bit of a feel for who we have on our roster, and I thought all three quarterbacks, at times, you could see positives in their games. And learning a new system, and they’ve been awesome in the meeting rooms and on the field,” said Todd Monken.

Despite not going into details, Monken said that all three of them look tuned, and impressed him.

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“Deshaun looked really good at times, and there are things he gotta work on. Same with Shedeur and Dillon,” Monken continued.

With Day 3 set to commence, the Browns will be looking to make some good acquisitions with their five picks. Coach Monken has been happy with how the Browns have looked in the minicamp, but they do have a lot of holes to fill in their roster, and these picks would certainly help them do that.