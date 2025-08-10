New Home Update From Kenny Pickett’s Wife May Just Have Confirmed Kevin Stefanski’s Decision on QB

If there’s one thing Kenny Pickett has never lacked, it’s stability at home. His wife, Amy, has been there since his University of Pittsburgh days. Every jersey change, every zip code switch, she’s packed up and moved right alongside him. By now, moving is second nature for the Picketts. From Pittsburgh to Philadelphia in 2024, and now Berea, Ohio, in 2025. It’s the kind of behind-the-scenes grind you don’t see on Sundays – changing states, finding a new house, learning a new city – while your spouse is trying to win a quarterback battle. And in Cleveland, that battle is already messy.

On Aug. 10, that new chapter got an Instagram stamp of approval. Alyssa Highsmith – wife of Pittsburgh Linebacker Alex Highsmith – posted a story with Amy at the Cleveland Script sign in Edgewater Park, the famous white letters framing the Memorial Shoreway in the background. The caption read: “Exploring my bestie’s new home 🤍 @amypickett.” It’s a subtle post, but in the NFL, optics matter.

The “new home” shout-out confirms what was already known – Amy has moved to Cleveland with Kenny Pickett – but the timing of the public post is interesting. Pickett hasn’t taken a preseason snap yet, hasn’t been seen in team drills this week, and is staring at a tight window to make his case. And here’s the twist: this could be the kind of off-field sign that lines up with an on-field decision. Kevin Stefanski has to choose between a proven veteran in Joe Flacco, a rookie fan-favorite in Shedeur Sanders, and the mobility of Pickett, once he’s healthy.

And nationally, the perception isn’t quite as cozy. USA Today’s Jacob Camenker just slotted Kenny Pickett into the “losers” column on the basis of Shedeur’s strong preseason opener against the Panthers. He pointed out that Sanders is a potential threat to Pickett’s roster security. Jacob wrote, “Could Pickett be the odd man out? He was initially viewed as the top competition for Flacco, but with Sanders performing well in the preseason and Pickett missing time due a hamstring injury, the gap between the two could be closing.” So, having Pickett’s family fully planted in Cleveland doesn’t hand him the job, but it sure signals they’re in for the long haul.

Stefanski plays it cool while QB drama heats up

Still, Stefanski’s hand is being forced by camp realities. Pickett has sat out team drills in seven of the first 11 practices. Including all the padded sessions and 11-on-11s against the Panthers. The hamstring limits the mobility that’s supposed to be his calling card. And every day he’s out, Flacco gets more reps, Sanders gets more buzz, and Gabriel gets more time in the system. The “new home” post might confirm he’s staying. But the pre-season opener was given to the guy who didn’t take a single snap with the starters.

With Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett both sidelined, Stefanski told reporters after the preseason opener, he’s “hopeful” they’ll be back against the Eagles. But cautioned it’s a “one day at a time” situation. Translation: Sanders gets the stage again. Stefanski liked what he saw in Sanders’ debut but pumped the brakes on any talk of a fast-track promotion. “I’m pleased with the way Shedeur played… [but] all things moving forward… will be focused on all of our guys’ development,” he said.

So maybe this is the middle ground. Stefanski can keep Flacco as the safe Week 1 starter. Let Pickett get healthy and integrated. And hold Sanders and Gabriel as developmental players. It keeps the veteran security blanket, preserves Pickett’s spot for when he’s ready, and doesn’t burn the rookies too early. And in a weird way, Amy’s Instagram may have just given fans the clearest picture yet. Not on the starting lineup, but of who Stefanski wants in that room for the long haul.