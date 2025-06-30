Browns News: Deshaun Watson Injury Update Complicates Kevin Stefanski QB1 Plans

Deshaun Watson didn’t exactly get a warm welcome when he returned to Huntington Bank Field last season. While fans erupted in cheers for Nick Chubb, the vibe flipped the moment Watson’s name was announced. The boos were loud-and very clear. In Week 7, when he got injured, some Browns’ fans (not all) booed so harshly that it reportedly brought him to tears and teammates in anger. “We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns and as fans to boo anyone and their downfall,” Myles Garrett said. But now, with a fresh development in Cleveland, things could get tense again, and the reaction from fans might be just as divided.

Deshaun Watson isn’t merely missing reps. He’s missing time, rhythm, and maybe another shot at rewriting his story here at the Cleveland Browns. And now? A fresh report has Browns Nation on edge. Kevin Stefanski might already be sketching out Plan B… maybe even Plan C. Because in a schedule so tight, Stefanski has multiple quarterbacks, including Watson, to own the stage.

Yes, you heard it right. Deshaun Watson is likely to come soon. However, he might not be back at practice until October. As per reporter Mary Kay Cabot, “One league source said Watson could be ready to practice sometime in October.” Another delay, another gut-punch, and the Browns fans know it all too well. For a QB who was supposed to lead the Browns into this new season, it’s been more questions than answers. And well, more rehabs than reps. But again, for some frustrated fans, it could be good news, as they want other veteran or rookie QBs to hold the fort.

After all, Deshaun Watson‘s Browns career is almost cursed with injuries. In 2024, Watson suited up for only seven games before the injury shut things down. Again. It gets worse. He has played in just 13 games over the past two seasons. The stat line? Just 12 touchdowns, 7 picks, and an average of around 120 passing yards per game (combined). Not exactly what Browns fans hoped for when they landed a guy once in MVP conversations.

The problem isn’t just the injury. It’s that ripple effect. It’s the lack of rhythm, the stalled chemistry, the trust that never quite had time to build. Stefanski tailored the offense to fit Watson’s game, but what’s the point of the blueprint if the quarterback isn’t out there running it? And if we consider an October return, that’s missing 5 to 7 games. Minimum. And jumping back midseason in the AFC North? Good luck.

So what now? How do Kevin Stefanski’s QB plans look? And when Watson does return, how will they change?

Pickett, Gabriel, or others? Stefanski’s New Quarterback Dilemma

Despite Watson being out till October, the Browns wouldn’t be adding an extra bed. As we edge closer to the 2025 season, Stefanski has made it clear: Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders are out of the picture, and the HC will let them know soon. You’d think Watson’s injury would be good news for the rookie in Shedeur Sanders, but that is far from the case. The same goes for Joe Flacco.

Remember those initial reports that came out of OTAs? You’d go as far as to think Sanders might be QB1. Because he really did make waves in the minicamp. But despite completing 77% of his passes and turning heads, the Browns had apparently decided before he threw his first ball.

How do we know this for sure? Former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh recently revealed the same on Nightcap with Darren Waller. Someone inside the Browns organisation told him the real quarterback battle is between Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Kevin has talked about how the QB competition is open. Multiple times. “We’re so far away from that type of thought process. Honestly, we’re in our installation phase. It’s the offseason; it’s OTAs, so we’re going to keep the focus there. Once you get into training camp, of course, you’re getting ready to play games and ultimately the season. But right now, that’s not our focus,” the HC said during minicamp. But in reality? The battle has always been between Kenny Pickett and Dillion Gabriel.

It’s interesting. First, they signed Pickett, and Flacco followed. They drafted Dillion, and Sanders came after. Well, at least they know their priorities well. But what happens after Watson comes back? Does he automatically become QB1? No, that would be a pipe dream. He’s the franchise QB; he’s got a $230 million contract. But the man has barely played in the last three years. He might eventually take his spot again, but we need to be realistic here. It’s either Pickett or Dillon. There’s not a decision made just yet, but everything points to Pickett being QB1 in week 1.