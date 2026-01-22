NFL Coach Refuses To Coach Shedeur Sanders & Co. as Kevin Stefanski Poaches OC

After firing Kevin Stefanski, the Cleveland Browns have faced a new roadblock in the search for a head coach. After former Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel withdrew his name for the role, the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has decided to do the same.

Minter, on January 16, completed his first interview with the Browns before he decided not to move forward with his second one as he waits for other opportunities. The development was first reported by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

“Breaking: #Chargers DC Jesse Minter is not interviewing for the #Browns HC job today as scheduled, likely because he feels like he has other HC opportunities that are more certain, sources tell clevelanddotcom,” Cabot wrote on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.