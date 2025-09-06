NFL Insider Quashes ‘Fake’ Shedeur Sanders Clause Just Ahead of Browns-Bengals Game

Shedeur Sanders may not be starting Week 1, but his contract is surely overshadowing the headlines for it. Staying within the bounds, he signed a $4.6 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, being a fifth-round pick. But that’s not what is grabbing the headlines. Apparently, his contract is said to include a special ‘Prime Equity clause’ that will make him one of the highest-paid QBs in the league. But does it?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Let’s first understand what exactly this Prime Equity is that’s creating so much buzz. Those Rolexes are proof that Sanders was the highest-paid player in college football, valued at $4.7 million. Although he wasn’t a first-round pick or a Heisman Trophy winner, he is a brand that the Browns acquired as the No. 3 QB in their room. Before taking even a single snap in the league, he was already a star. Thus began the theories of a special clause added to his rookie contract called Prime Equity. Under this, the 23-year-old is entitled to a direct percentage of revenue generated via his merchandise, promotions, and sponsorships related to his NIL—so says a sports influencer, Cassius. But it turns out that’s what it is. A theory.

Being fed up with all the articles about the “groundbreaking clause,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport finally snapped. Replying to a tweet by Statpro_ai, he wrote, “This is absolutely fake. There is no such thing as a ‘Prime Equity Clause.’ How in the world does anyone think there is?” The tweet was citing an article by Jennifer Bubel of Diario AS USA that read Sheduer is “transforming how NFL contracts work, and he hasn’t even taken his first snap.” Explaining the ‘Prime Equity’ clause, the article even went so far as to say the former Colorado star has earned “$14 million commission” based on the sale of his rookie jersey that hit $250 million. That’s four times his rookie contract.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So it’s undisputed that the Prime Equity clause is bogus—many fans already guessed it, given the name inspired by Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders’ nickname, Coach Prime. Anyway, we’ve now stumbled upon a big question: do NFL players earn money off the sale of their jerseys? Yes, but not via a Prime Clause, but a collective licensing agreement negotiated by the NFLPA on their behalf. According to a CBS Report, “If a jersey with a player’s name is sold, a small cut of that money will go to the players’ association as well as the player.” However, this amount is subject to merely 2% to 4% of the total revenue from the jersey sale.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last season, the Chiefs’ superstar duo, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, together earned around $6 million from the sale of their jerseys. Some percentage also goes to the NFLPA in this matter. So does every player earn this passive income? No, it’s directly based on their popularity and fan base. So, of course, Shedeur has both; he isn’t the one starting the game for the Browns this season. His jersey sales certainly have broken records; he’s not even listed as a backup.

“I’m committed to his development, just like all of our rookies,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski. And now, there are whispers once again, claiming Shedeur may not remain in Cleveland for long.

AD

Shedeur Sanders trade buzz keeps growing by the day

Ignoring the external pressure to make Shedeur start, Stefanski has stuck by veteran Joe Flacco as the starter. Behind him is Dillon Gabriel, since his rhythm and playing style fit the Browns’ offense. The fifth-round draft pick has been listed as No. 3, which automatically means limited reps. In moments of desperation (if you call it that), Shedeur turned to the equipment team to give him reps. “Mahomes is throwing to Kelce, Shedeur is throwing to equipment guys,” wrote Aaron Goldhammer of ESPN Cleveland.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_068

Since Stefanski’s preference for Gabriel appears clear and the team’s stance on picking one between Gabriel and Shedeur, there’s a chance Sanders will soon see Crossroads of America. Max Dible of Heavy speculated, “The Browns could trade Sanders — along with perhaps a fourth- or fifth-round pick if necessary — and head into next season with Gabriel and Richardson both on the roster at affordable numbers.” Context: Anthony Richardson reportedly wants to play elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This season, the Indianapolis Colts have put their fate in the hands of Daniel Jones, but there’s no guarantee this experiment will work. This means, if Sheduer indeed found himself in Indy, he could get a fresh start. Plus, the Browns can pitch him as the fair exchange for Anthony, given his pocket pressure, high-level accuracy, and advanced ball placement technique. It all depends on how Jones proves himself to the Colts this season.