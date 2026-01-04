NFL Makes Final Punishment Decision on Shedeur Sanders Incident in Week 17

The Cleveland Browns upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 at Huntington Bank Field. The hero of the victory, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, completed 17 of 23 passes for 186 yards with a lone touchdown and two interceptions. But the NFL has just revealed its decision on a controversial moment that involved the young star in the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Gameday Accountability report doesn’t feature the Steelers’ defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

At the 10:53 mark in the third quarter, on second-and-14 play at Cleveland 10, Shedeur Sanders swung his arm to fire the ball straight to tight end Brenden Bates. But Heyward pushed back the center, Luke Wypler, and reached the rookie. He had his right arm wrapped around Sanders as he threw the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

From that moment, the tackle’s focus shifted to the Browns’ leader.

As they fell, Sanders shifted his body, and Heyward also tried to move his weight to avoid completely falling on the quarterback. While the referees penalized him 15 yards for roughing the passer, the NFL believes the punishment was sufficient for the veteran, and he wasn’t fined for the play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heyward addressed the matter on the Not Just Football podcast and clarified he would not blame the referees.

“He still had the ball when I wrapped up, and sometimes you just don’t see it,” the Steelers veteran said. “The refs are put in a hard spot; it’s hard to dictate what is and what isn’t. You got to move on in those situations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Agreeing with his words, the league has also moved on. But one of Shedeur Sanders’ teammates was fined for something the league takes very seriously.

Shedeur Sanders’ safety penalized for Week 17 conduct

With four minutes remaining in the first quarter, tight end Darnell Washington got the ball from Aaron Rodgers on 3rd & 16 at Pittsburgh 14. He marched forward and gained 11 yards before a trio of defensive players, with safeties Grant Delpit and Rayshawn Jenkins and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, tackled him down.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Jenkins took the heat a notch higher by whispering some words in the TE’s ear and then clapping hard. The referees saw it and penalized them 15 yards. The NFL also noted the violation and highlighted its strict stance in the Week 17 report, imposing a $7,903 fine for taunting under the unsportsmanlike conduct rule.

Though the Steelers lost the game, they came out with no fines.

Shedeur Sanders has expressed no anguish over the play in question. He is happy to have the victory, which strengthens his position as the franchise quarterback.