NFL Rumors: $54.7M Ex-Browns Star Attracting Interest as Dolphins Look to Help Malik Willis

The Miami Dolphins may have found the perfect veteran security blanket for new quarterback Malik Willis, and he’s a former Pro Bowl tight end. According to NFL Rumors, the team is eyeing veteran tight end David Njoku, who previously signed a four-year, $54.7 million contract with the Cleveland Browns and played for nine seasons there.

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“The Miami #Dolphins and former #Browns TE David Njoku have MUTUAL INTEREST,” NFL Rumors wrote on X.

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The Dolphins have added key players during free agency and also parted ways with many this offseason. While Eric Sullivan’s team will likely focus on boosting depth through the draft, they can still make post-draft additions. And that’s why there are good chances that the team could show interest in Njoku. In February, the player took to Instagram to announce his departure from the Browns ahead of the 2026 season.

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“Cleveland, first off, I love you,” his note read. “These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I’m so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to the Haslams, Andrew Berry, and the whole Browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with, I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come, and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home❤️”

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His journey in Cleveland had been full of ups and downs. His best season came in 2023, which earned him his first Pro Bowl selection. But things went downhill after that due to injuries. He missed eleven games in the last two seasons due to injuries, and his production dipped drastically in 2025, recording only 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns. The worst part? He has yet to play all seventeen games in a single season.

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But despite his injury-riddled journey, he was a central piece of Cleveland’s offense. He stood second in franchise history in touchdown receptions (34) and total catches (384). After Julian Hill’s exit, Miami has only Greg Dulcich as its best option for the starting role at tight end.

Dulcich can stretch the field (12.9 yards per catch), but recurring soft-tissue injuries make him risky as Willis’ top target in 2026. At 6’4″, 245 lbs, he is mainly a big receiver and lacks the point-of-attack power Njoku offers to replace Hills’ heavy blocking. A young QB like Willis needs a reliable res-zone target. Dulcich just had one touchdown in 2025. showing the team needs a more serious threat.

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So, it wouldn’t hurt the team to add another reliable piece at the position. Njoku’s arrival can really help the still-developing Malik Willis.

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How David Njoku’s presence can aid Malik Willis

Miami signed Malik Willis to a three-year deal worth $67.5 million on the first day of free agency last month. It was shocking because the team suffered over $100 million in dead cap hits following the release of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and others. This was a calculated move by new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, who wanted to create significant draft capital and move on from expensive veterans to create a “draft and develop” culture.

But with Julian Hill and Jaylen Waddle gone, Njoku will be required to fill large gaps with offensive depth.

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Imago Jacksonville, FL – OCTOBER 27: Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis 2 walks the field after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 27th, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 27 Packers at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241027057

Waddle had posted 910 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns on 64 receptions last year. Without him to pull coverage from Tyreek Hill, defences can “bracket” Hill. Willis loses a receiver who excelled at making something out of nothing on broken plays.

Meanwhile, Jullian served as the team’s primary blocking tight end, taking over 300 in-line snaps last season to support a struggling offensive line. He gave Willis protection in max-protect sets, but with just 140 yards and no touchdowns in 2025, the Dolphins’ tight end lacks elite blocking and a vertical threat.

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Even the team’s wide receiver group suffers from the same issue, as players such as Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, and Malik Washington lack significant starting experience. Hence, Njoku could be the guy who can mentor Tua’s replacement while offering support. Recently, CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani echoed a similar belief.

“The Miami Dolphins offense is going to look very different with Malik Willis replacing Tua Tagovailoa, and Njoku would provide a versatile security blanket for a young quarterback who is getting his first shot to be a full-time starter,” Dajani wrote.

From a financial standpoint, the team has only $2 million in cap space after Jaylen Waddle’s trade and tweaking the contracts of Aaron Brewer and De’Von Achane. With Njoku’s market value projected at $10 million per year, Miami would need to make plenty of financial adjustments to bridge that wide gap. However, his track record of injuries and reduced production in recent seasons could bring the figure down during negotiations. Miami would still need to make plenty of adjustments to land the tight end.

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Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year deal worth $7 million this offseason. If that’s the benchmark, the Dolphins could offer Njoku a similar one-year contract. For a team desperate for a reliable veteran and a player looking to rebuild his legacy, the potential pairing in Miami seems like a risk worth taking for both sides.