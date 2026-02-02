NFL Rumors: Myles Garrett Makes Decision on Trade Request After Browns Snubbed Jim Schwartz

Essentials Inside The Story Garrett’s trade talk sparks after Browns hire Todd Monken over Jim Schwartz

Myles Garrett may have signed an extension in 2025, but that hasn’t stopped trade talk with a major coaching change for the Cleveland Browns. After a disappointing 5-12 record, the management replaced Kevin Stefanski with Todd Monken. While rumors of giving up on the defensive end were linked to the denied opportunity against DC Jim Schwartz, the latest reports emerged as a direct answer to many.

“NFL RUMORS: #Browns Myles Garrett is not expected to ask for a trade, even though they did not hire Jim Schwartz,” NFL Rumors posted on X. “Garrett is reportedly a big fan of Shedeur Sanders.”

The speculations of his exit sparked after he posted an Instagram story hinting at a tired mindset. On Wednesday night, Garrett shared the viral “tired Popeye’s worker” meme, a photo often used to show frustration, burnout, or being fed up. However, the latest news suggests that he’s made a decision not to hand in his request.

Adding more to the story, Garrett’s recent history with the team didn’t really allow the post to go unnoticed. The concerns appeared to be real, as last offseason saw Garrett request a trade, saying he wanted to be in a better position to win.

The reason for his Instagram update was possibly Jim Schwartz’s situation with the Browns. The team passed him over for the head coaching job while he was a finalist for the role and was also believed to be the leading candidate. Instead, the team chose veteran offensive coordinator Todd Monken. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Schwartz said he is done with the Browns following the snub. However, despite his feelings, moving on could be difficult as his contract and the team’s plans could complicate a clean exit.

In 2025, Garrett later repaired his relationship with the Browns and signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension that includes a no-trade clause through 2030. Despite the speculations, his future with the Browns appears secure following the team’s decision to hire Todd Monken as head coach. The latest reports from Cleveland.com indicate the organization made a point to keep Garrett “in the loop” during the hiring process, and the final decision was no surprise to him.

For a player who broke the NFL regular-season sack record in his 2025 season, the Browns would surely not want their star to leave. While the post drew attention from fans, the team would want to view it as a reflection of Garrett’s loyalty to Schwartz rather than frustration with the franchise.

League sources also told reporter Mary Kay Cabot that the Browns are not expecting a trade call from Garrett. However, even if it comes as a surprise, they are determined to deny any possibility of it. But why is the management not ready to consider a trade opportunity for Garrett?

$41 million penalty awaits the Browns amid Myles Garrett’s future

The confusion around Myles Garrett’s future with the Cleveland Browns has led to questions about a possible trade, but the reality makes the option seem unrealistic. The biggest reason is financial. Trading Garrett would hit the Browns with an estimated $41 million salary cap penalty, a cost that would create major roster problems instead of solving any.

The Browns have built their defense around Garrett, and moving him would force a reset that the team is not prepared to make. Garrett is under contract through the 2030 season and remains one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL. His impact goes far beyond sacks, as he is a leader on the field and a consistent presence week after week.

His 2025 stats simply solidified the fact. Garrett finished the year with 23 sacks, setting a new NFL single-season record in Week 18. This also broke the Browns’ franchise record he previously set in 2021 and matched in 2022. He became the first player since 1982 to record at least 12 sacks in six straight seasons and passed Reggie White for the most sacks by a player under 30. He also became the first player in league history with 14 or more sacks in four straight seasons.

Considering the hefty penalty and his on-field impact, trading the defensive end seems highly unlikely for the team. Despite the ongoing coaching changes, his position within the team is possibly safe.