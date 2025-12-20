NFL Teams Make Feelings Clear on Kevin Stefanski As Browns Owner Finds $70M Replacement – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Stefanski’s position is under evaluation after a "bad-to-worse" turn following Week 14

Rumors suggest Jimmy Haslam may eye former Browns coach Bill Belichick as a replacement

Jimmy Haslam stated that a 3-14 record "won't cut it," yet the team is may finish with that exact record

Kevin Stefanski’s long-term stability as head coach of the Cleveland Browns took a bad-to-worse turn after that crushing Week 14 loss. There’s continuous chatter in Cleveland about whether the HC will stay or get fired after this season. But for Stefanski, a potential firing comes with a silver lining.

“Does owner Jimmy Haslam believe Stefanski is the right coach to bring a young team and young quarterback(s) into the next phase of the Browns’ build? If not, Haslam might opt to move on, and Stefanski would immediately become a top candidate elsewhere,” NFL insiders Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero wrote on Dec 20.

That silver lining shines bright because Stefanski could reportedly land anywhere as a top candidate. He has won NFL Coach of the Year twice (2020 and 2023) when the Browns made the playoffs. Plus, Stefanski broke the Browns’ 17-year playoff drought, proving he can turn things around.

However, reportedly, the owner of the Cleveland Browns, Jimmy Haslam, hasn’t decided on Stefanski’s future yet. The uncertainty hangs heavy as the season winds down.

“No decisions have been made on the future of Kevin Stefanski, the two-time NFL Coach of the Year. The Browns know Stefanski can coach, and he has maintained a consistent approach amid the adversity of a transition year with a young roster. But the hard reality is the Browns are 6-25 over the past two seasons, putting everything up for evaluation,” the insiders added.

Though Stefanski has had some good years as head coach, a lot has gone wrong since last season. He sits 43-55 overall record, with just 3 wins in each of the past two seasons. So, it’s worth noting what Haslam said back in the offseason about his expectations for this season.

“Everybody: coaches, players, personnel, ownership all know that 3-14 won’t cut it,” Haslam said about what he expects this season to be considered successful.

And now, with three games remaining against the Bills, Steelers, and Bengals, Cleveland will probably finish 3-14. If Haslam fires Stefanski, he might bring back a former coach.

With Kevin Stefanski reportedly on the way out, who’s the $70M replacement?

Reportedly, Haslam could bring back Bill Belichick, who left Cleveland after the 1995 season as the Browns’ head coach. Under Belichick back then, the team made the playoffs just once. But like Haslam wants, at least the head coach delivered 5 or more wins in five years of being in Cleveland.

“My understanding is Belichick has upper-level personnel still fond of him in Atlanta, New York, Cleveland, whilst all struggling teams going through customary evaluations this time of year,” NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Thursday.

However, Belichick is currently the head coach of the UNC football program. And with his net worth at $70 million, he won’t come cheap. That price tag makes him the high-profile replacement Haslam is reportedly eyeing.

Belichick, who started his head coaching career with the Browns, signed a five-year deal worth $50 million with UNC. His contract locks him in tight, guaranteeing the first three seasons. For Belichick to become a reality again in Cleveland, the head coach would have to buy himself out of the contract for $1 million.

However, his arrival in Cleveland is a bit difficult. He has time and again refused offers from NFL teams to stick to his UNC football program. Still, with NFL teams making their feelings clear on Stefanski and Haslam hunting a fix, the drama in Cleveland is far from over.